Sarz remembers playing beats for 9ice for Gongo Aso album

Producer Sarz has revealed that he played some of his best beats for Alapomeji singer, 9ice just before the release of his Gongo Aso album.

In an Instagram post shared earlier today, March 24, 2018, Sarz who has become internationally prominent with some of his works with Wizkid has shared clips of himself alongside singer 9ice and Jahbless in the studio just before 9ice released his ground breaking Gongo Aso album.

Sarz revealed, 'This was before 9ice released gongo aso (the album) and I was hoping at least one of my beats would make the album. I played my best beats but for some reason it didn't happen. Why? I'm not sure but I think I didn't understand what it meant to be a music producer at that time.'

The Gongo Aso album released in 2008 was 9ice's sophomore project and it was largely produced by his mentor, ID Cabasa with the album delivering hit singles that has defined both the career of the artist and the producer.