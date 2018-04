news

Award winning producer and song writer, Samklef has dropped the visuals for his new single ''Eshani''.

The producer who is responsible for several hit songs and recently signed with Akon's Konvict Music , has been releasing his own singles consistently as he continues to maintain his presence and expand his art.

His new single titled 'Eshani' was recently released with accompanying visuals.

The video was directed by Star Vibez Fimz.