Nas releases new album titled Nasir

Nas Rapper releases new album titled, 'Nasir'

Nas's new album, Nasir is now available online for streaming.

American rapper, Nasir Jones, is set to release his self named 11th studio album, 'Nasir' on Friday, June 15 2018.

The album, titled Nasir, is entirely produced by Kanye West and features just seven songs continuing in a pattern that Kanye West kick-started when he put out Pusha T's Daytona Album.

On Thursday night, Nas posted the art cover on his twitter page and held a listening party for the album in Queens, New York City in front of an impressive turnout, with the event live-streamed on YouTube.

Nasir is Nas’ 11th studio LP, his first since 2012’s Life Is Good and the album features two artistes in The Dream and Mr West himself.

Nas's album is the fourth in the series following Kanye West's Ye, the collaborative album with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghost with the final release of the series, an album by Teyana Taylor due for June 22.

Nasir will be fully made available online much later in the day.

