Music Video: Eva Alordiah – 'Secret Lover'

Video Eva Alordiah – 'Secret Lover'

The rapper delivers an impeccable acting performance in this new music video.

  • Published:
Here's a new music video for ‘Secret Lover’ by Eva Alordiah.

The rapper delivers an impeccable acting performance in this new music video shot on location in Dallas Texas by Thaddeus Films.

The short film/Music Video also features Chris Obia and Dominic Miller playing love interests.

It's all about a young woman who is caught in a love triangle that leaves her in a whirlwind of emotions. SECRET LOVER was produced by 2JO.

