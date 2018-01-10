Home > Entertainment > Music >

Music :  Terry Tha Rapman - 'Akolosho'

Enjoy new music from Terry tha Rapman, who is about to release a mixtape.

Terry Tha Rapman leaks this freestyle lamba titled 'Akolosho', produced by Kogi state based producer Kinqi.

The Life of Joe Spazm” mixtape drops on January 28, 2017.

