Music :  Terry Tha Rapman - 'Akolosho'

Enjoy new music from Terry tha Rapman, who is about to release a mixtape.
Terry Tha Rapman leaks this freestyle lamba titled 'Akolosho', produced by Kogi state based producer Kinqi.
“The Life of Joe Spazm” mixtape drops on January 28, 2017.
