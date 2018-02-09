M.I Abaga releases playlist project titled “Rendezvous”

news

In what is a surprise move, M.I Abaga has released a new playlist project titled ‘Rendezvous’.

The rapper who is planning for the release of his album, “Yung Denzel,” surprises fans with the release of this project.

“Rendezvous” playlist, released under his record label, Chocolate City, is a 15-track project packed full with collaborations. Every song has a guest act featured on it.

The project collaborators include Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Wande Coal, Ajebutter22, Nonso Amadi, Tomi Thomas, Santi, Dice Ailes, Moelogo, Ghost (of SDC), Odunsi (The Engine), Terry Apala, Straffiti, Blaqbones, Yung L, U.ax, and Trigga Madtonic.

Interestingly, the only pre-released single is ‘Your father’, which has Dice Ailes on it.

Playlist Listening Session

As a prelude to the album, M.I let the goodies come out of the bag by playing unreleased tracks from his next body of work in album listening sessioned held at the Chocolate City office.

From what has been heard so far, the tracks sound lit including 'On Code' featuring South African rap star AKA and a song with alte rapper Ajebutter 22. It also seems that M.I is channeling the sounds and vibe of the young, alternative scene in Nigeria.

According to M.I, his next project was ready two years ago, but he started the project all over again when fast rising singer Odunsi and producer GMK told him the album needed more work.

The project is released on all digital platforms.

Listen to “Rendezvous” on Apple Music.