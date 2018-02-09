Home > Entertainment > Music >

M.I Abaga releases playlist project titled “Rendezvous”

M.I Abaga Rapper releases playlist project titled “Rendezvous”

The rapper who is planning for the release of his album, “Yung Denzel,” surprises fans with the release of a playlist 'Rendezvous.'

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In what is a surprise move, M.I Abaga has released a new playlist project titled ‘Rendezvous’.

The rapper who is planning for the release of his album, “Yung Denzel,” surprises fans with the release of this project.

Rendezvous” playlist, released under his record label, Chocolate City, is a 15-track project packed full with collaborations. Every song has a guest act featured on it.

The project collaborators include Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Wande Coal, Ajebutter22, Nonso Amadi, Tomi Thomas, Santi, Dice Ailes, Moelogo, Ghost (of SDC), Odunsi (The Engine), Terry Apala, Straffiti, Blaqbones, Yung L, U.ax, and Trigga Madtonic.

Interestingly, the only pre-released single is ‘Your father’, which has Dice Ailes on it.

Playlist Listening Session

As a prelude to the album, M.I let the goodies come out of the bag by playing unreleased tracks from his next body of work in album listening sessioned held at the Chocolate City office.

From what has been heard so far, the tracks sound lit including 'On Code' featuring South African rap star AKA and a song with alte rapper Ajebutter 22. It also seems that M.I is channeling the sounds and vibe of the young, alternative scene in Nigeria.

According to M.I, his next project was ready two years ago, but he started the project all over again when fast rising singer Odunsi and producer GMK told him the album needed more work.

The project is released on all digital platforms.

Listen to “Rendezvous” on Apple Music.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is the Music Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on Music Journalism. He lives for the art, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Peter Okoye Mr P’s solo career so far is an imitation of old R&B...bullet
2 Davido What makes DMW’s ‘Mind’ such a sweet record? It’s Usher, baby!bullet
3 Wizkid, Davido, Ycee What exactly has Nigerian music benefited from...bullet

Related Articles

MI Abaga You can listen to tracks from rapper's next project on this YouTube stream
M.I Abaga Rapper’s “Yxng Dxnzl” album to be released in May 2018
Dice Ailes Singer narrowly escapes being kidnapped
Cassper Nyovest ‘M.I Abaga is right, South African Hip-hop is leading in Africa', rapper says
Cassper Nyovest After filling up a stadium, Africa's hottest rapper wants to be a billionaire
Video M.I Abaga - 'Your father' ft Dice Ailes
Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to hear this week
Soundcity MVP Awards 2018 Check out the complete winners list
Pulse Exclusive Why Nigeria has no breakout musician of 2017
Wizkid, Davido, Falz Life in Nigeria isn’t great, but in December, we all escaped by the beauty of concerts

Music

Three mixtapes and three albums have been released by M.I in almost a decade.
MI Abaga You can listen to tracks from rapper's next project on this YouTube stream
Slimcase was born in Ikorodu, and makes street music, but with the Shaku Shaku wave, he has a shot at this mainstream thing.
Slimcase Meet the 'Oshozondi' Shaku Shaku champion, who dreams of teaching the dance to Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Usher
Legendary mega-producer, Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones "Michael Jackson stole songs" and "the Beatles were terrible", producer says
Music Orezi - 'Whine for daddy' ft Tekno