Lil Ashh makes comeback with photoshoot

news

Elisha Ebube Munonye @official_lilashh, known by his stage name Lil Ashh A.K.A Abia boy who is from Abia State, is a Nigerian artiste, singer, born rapper, song writer, composer, and Arranger.

Lil Ashh kick started work on his musical career on February 18 2014. When He released his first single “Nebekwanu” song and video received favorable acceptance and massive airplay on radio stations, cable satellite channels and local stations in Nigeria, a few African countries , the UK and Malaysia to mention a few.

He shocked the music industry by the second quarter of this year, when he released hit single “Shordiez” featuring Runtown. The song was produced by Runtown, mixed and mastered by able “Realman”.

Lil Ashh’s real desire is doing pleasurable and entertaining music that has been nicely composed; his unique edge is infusing lyrics about reality and motivation into Hip Hop and Singing.

Lil Ashh who went on a brief hiatus to complete his University education graduated from ISCG University Cotonou and says he is back to write his name in Gold when it comes to music.

He is signed to MCA Records.