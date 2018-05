news

Afro Pop act and Rasaki Records CEO, L.A.X has released his new single titled, Nobody featuring Starboy, Wizkid.

L.A.X and Wizkid have worked together previously on a couple of hit joints and the duo reunite on this fire jam that is sure to make you hit the dancefloors.

The song was produced by Mavin Records in-house beatmaker, Altims.