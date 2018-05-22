Home > Entertainment > Music >

Kiss Daniel changes his name to Kizz Daniel

Kiss Daniel Singer changes his name to Kizz Daniel

Kiss Daniel has changed his name even though there is no official statement to this.

  Published: 2018-05-22
play Kiss Daniel changes name to Kizz Daniel (Bellanaija)
Pop singer Kiss Daniel has effected a change to his stage name to Kizz Daniel.

In what can be likened to a stealth act, the singer has made changes to his name on all his social media accounts.

ALSO READ: Kiss Daniel reportedly wins court case against G-Worldwide

TORONTO TONIGHT ALL SET>>> #FLYBOYINC _________ www.kissdanieltoronto.eventbrite.ca

A post shared by Kizz Daniel (@iamkizzdaniel) on

 

Formerly known as Kiss Daniel, the singer who late last year was involved in a much publicised contract dispute with erstwhile label, G Worldwide, which resulted in a court case has since moved onto his indie platform, Flyboy Inc.

This has seen him embrace a new lease of life as he has been involved in a series of collaborations with fellow artists.

It will be recalled that G Worldwide had told the artist to stop using the stage name, Kiss Daniel, and while it is inconclusive if this name change is in anyway related to the past events or the artist seeking a need to break from the past and rebrand his persona, we can only wait till an official announcement is made from his stable.

Pulse however reached out to his manager, Ubi Franklin who confirmed that the artist has officially changed his name and will now be addressed as Kizz Daniel.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

