Kcee - 'Bullion Van'

In celebration of his birthday today, singer Kcee has released the video for his new single 'Bullion Van'.

Barely 24 hours after the singer unveiled his underwear line called 'La Cueca' with photos of himself as model, the singer has dropped his first single of the year.

The single which is titled 'Bullion Van' is produced by award winning beat-maker Blaq Jerzee with the video for the song directed by Moses Inwang for Sneeze Films.

The colourful video which is a display of affluence was shot at the new Eko Atlantic and other choice locations in Lagos features cameo appearances from friends and Industry collegues like actor, Charles Akpocha aka Igwe 2pac.