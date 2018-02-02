Five star music crooner shows off sexy new look

news

Five Star Music lead act, Kcee shows off his sexy new look in a freshly-released set of creative photos shot by talented photographer, Amazing Klef.

The singer whose last project for 2017 was the release of his 'Attention To Detail' album is now getting ready to drop his first project of 2018.

In preparation for his upcoming projects, Kcee has done away with his signature locks and debuts a fresh new shaved look.

Check out the stylish photos below!

In the coming days, he will debut his first single of the year titled 'Burn' featuring Ghanaian rap legend, Sarkodie!