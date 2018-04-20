Jephy Jay releases 'Ifeoma' video featuring Don Jazzy

Jephy Jay is emotional as he reels out a love poem to Ifeoma who is clearly trying to gauge his love for her.
The Adasa Cookey directed video opens up with a love story we can all relate with.
"See Baby I’m tripping tripping
for ur case I make money spend money
Baby girl no sleeping sleeping".
Ifeoma's smile and look is so captivating and you would find yourself begging her to love him.
The video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria.
Watch video below:
Instagram: @its_jephyjayy
Twitter: @jephy_jayy
Facebook: www.facebook.com/jephyjayy
This is a sponsored post.