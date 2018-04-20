Home > Entertainment > Music >

Jephy Jay releases 'Ifeoma' video featuring Don Jazzy

Jephy Jay Achievas entertainment artiste releases 'Ifeoma' video featuring Don Jazzy

Jephy Jay is emotional as he reels out a love poem to Ifeoma who is clearly trying to gauge his love for her.

'Ifeoma' video is Jephy Jay's first official visuals

Achievas entertainment signee Jephy Jay (@its_jephyjayy) returns with his first official video translation to his smash hit 'Ifeoma' featuring Don Jazzy (@donjazzy).

The  Adasa Cookey directed video opens up with a love story we can all relate with.

"See Baby I’m tripping tripping

for ur case I make money spend money

Baby girl no sleeping sleeping".

Ifeoma's smile and look is so captivating and you would find yourself begging her to love him.

The video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria.

Watch video below:

Instagram: @its_jephyjayy

Twitter: @jephy_jayy

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jephyjayy

 

