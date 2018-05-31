IK Osakioduwa says has never asked for money to play any artist's song

news

Ik Osakioduwa habitually uses his social media page to address a range issues, and now the radio/TV personality is making a bold claim that he has never asked for money to play any artist's song.

Payola is an illegal practice of music labels or individuals influencing airplay in favour of their acts by paying radio and TV stations.

In a post shared on Wednesday night, May 30 2018, the Rhythm FM OAP, addressed the problem that has eaten deep into the structures of the Nigerian music industry, stating that he has never received money from any artist to play their song in all his years on radio.

In his words, ''In my entire radio career, I have never asked for money to play any artiste's song on radio. I think It's wrong... I am just saying this to encourage you to not do it anymore''.

This is not the first time that Ik Osakioduwa has added his voice to controversial issues, and his recent comments come at a time when Payola has once again been highlighted in a recent interview by pop star Davido .

Emma Ugolee speaks on Payola

It will be recalled that media personality, Emma Ugolee earlier this year in a separate interview had also shared his experiences on the rise of payola and how it has penetrated deep in the Nigerian music scene.

Emma Ugolee who did not mince words also listed names of artistes who he believes were patrons of the act,

''Payola has ruined a large level of the industry, I tell D'banj and Don Jazzy, these are the first two people who turned... it was starting to grow slowly but when these boys came in from London, they turned it all around".

They now started carving designer bags, giving to presenters, bringing huge sums of money and then you know they were changing Pounds to Naira, putting it in the pockets of these presenters, presenters didn't want to hear anything else but Mo Hits at the time."

With more media personalities now openly condemning the act, it is left to be seen if this will spike a much needed change and bring sanity to the system.