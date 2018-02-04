Home > Entertainment > Music >

GT Bank Docuseries: Episode 3 - Path to Stardom

GT Bank Docuseries Episode 3 - Path to Stardom

Engrossed in the excitement of participating in a fantastic project, the cast put up their best performance in the studio.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After a first-hand experience of the Cobhams Effect, the 737 Moments video cast had no clue there was more to come.

Engrossed in the excitement of participating in a fantastic project and recording with one of the finest producers in Nigeria, the cast put up their best performance in the studio.

This episode shows a day in the life of these rising stars as they journeyed to stardom. One surprise after another, they received an exciting news that would change their lives for the better. Your guess is as good as ours.

Watch. Enjoy. Share.

737 Moments; The Making - Episode 3
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Davido Here are all the members of OBO’s ’30 Billion’ Gangbullet
2 Shaku Shaku What exactly is Nigeria’s dominant ‘Wobe’ street sound?bullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

FCMB N600,000 up for grabs in the #FlexxYourCreativity contest
Supa Strikas This football comic was a favorite of Nigerian children in the 2000s
GTB Food And Drink Festival was successful!
Sam Fine Celebrity Make Up Artist to speak at the GTBank Fashion Weekend

Music

YCEE's record label Tinny Entertainment terminates contract with Sony Music Entertainment Africa
Ycee Rapper’s record label terminates contract with Sony Music Entertainment Africa
Video DMW – 'Mind' ft Davido, Peruzzi, Dremo, Mayorkun
Video Simi - 'One kain'
Video Mr P – 'My Way'