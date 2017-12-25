Home > Entertainment > Music >

Great stage performances set the theme for Bez Live 2017

The art of stage performance, PDA moments of kisses were the highlights of Bez' musical concert

One thing the artistes all had in common was their exceptional skills when it concerns stage performances.

Image
An emphasis on an ability to provide a great stage performance was no doubt one of the considerations noted by organizers in preparation for the Bez Live The Art of Music concert headlined by Bez at an event held on Sunday, December 24, 2017, at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

It  featured performances from Tetta, Phrance, Maka, Kaline, Johnny Drille, Aramide in an order of performance. One factor was apparent in the lineup for the gig, the artistes all have an unquenchable desire to navigate the width and breadth of a stage in a bid to churn out good music.

Phrance who recently dropped a single titled "This love' was a beaming light on the night of the event. play Phrance performing at bez live "The Art Of Music" 2017 (Pulse)

 

Maka set the tune for a night of soulful rendition in her opening song 'Lagos' which talked about the energy associated with the city popular for hustle.

Her presentation was conscious and bore a huge sign of one in love with pro-black ideas. For the sake of comparison, an observer will find her stage moments similar to Germany-based Nneka who never spares her audience when good music is the subject, making sure to pass a message to a super attentive crowd.

Maka provided an energetic performance on the night. She was all about her Lagos as she thrilled the crowd with a bunch of soulful joints. play Maka performing at bez live "The Art Of Music" 2017 (Pulse)

 

ALSO READ: The "Bez Live Concert" holds a promise of satisfaction for excited fans

Soul singer, Kaline proved the right act to take the reins with another bright input that had the sights of the show attendees glued to the stage.

Kaline thrilled the audience with jazz themed performances. Her handling of the mic and an ability to take charge of the podium suggests a singer who is all about live performances. A cover of Yemi Alade's ‘Shakiti bobo’ as well as a carol song, 'Have yourself a merry little Christmas' proved to be some of the highlights of her rendition.

play Kaline performing at bez live "The Art Of Music" 2017

 

She exited the stage after playing the piano slowly on her calming song ‘Favour’. This heralded the introduction of another leader in the Alternative music genre, Johnny Drille.

ALSO READ: If you have an addiction for good music, songster's "Live & Wavy" concert is where you should have been

Johnny Drille made Coldplay's 'Fix you' track a joy to listen to. play Johnny Drille performing at bez live "The Art Of Music" 2017 (Pulse)

 

The Mavin Records songster announced himself with an awesome performance of ‘Beautiful love’, a track that often gets the attention of the crowd in his previous shows. Perhaps, an element that made Drille a good host to his enchanted listeners was the power to engage them in a conversation. Before making to provide a cover of Cold Play’s ‘Fix you’ jam, he opened up about experiencing a mild depression following his relocation to the city of Lagos.

 

Being away from his family appeared a great concern for him. His performance of the song had depth, the passion in his voice was a testament of how deprived he felt and this served the audience very well. Their anticipation of good music was seen fulfilled by this man.

Aramide, just like the other acts made sure the guests were entertained. play Aramide performing at bez live "The Art Of Music" 2017 (Pulse)

 

It was clear the next performer, Aramide had deeply entered the festive mood of the Yuletide as seen in her energetic flow that saw her dishing out ‘Eledumare’, one of hit songs off the “Suitcase” album. It was apparent the audience knew her as her entrance to the stage showed that she did not need to establish familiarity. It had been created by default.

The lights were good, a provision that saw a colourful exhibition by Aramide who signed out with a song about money which got the crowd screaming "Efun mi lowo mi" (Pay me my money).

play Seyi Shay and fans at bez live "The Art Of Music" 2017

 

Singer Seyi Shay, was among the audience who witnessed the great performances on the evening. Though a musician herself, the abundance of good music helped bring out the groupie in her especially when the main act, Bez mounted the stage.

One of the exciting offerings at Bez Live 2017 was the PDA moments that saw random people kissing each other.

There was excitement as random folks shared kisses. play There was excitement as random folks shared kisses. (Pulse)

 

This pointed to the fact that all the fun didn’t come from the singers, as the fans were also able to create an atmosphere that made the third edition of the annual gig something to always look forward to.

The Bez Live Concert is considered the perfect end to a year that has seen the Alternative music genre gain more attention among music lovers. Ric Hassani and some colleagues such as Drille, Cill have so far put in good word that it can only get better in the year 2018.

