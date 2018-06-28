Drake releases tracklist for 'Scorpion' album

news

Drake has released the track-list to his highly anticipated fifth studio album, ''Scorpion'', which is scheduled for release on Friday, June 22.

In a tweet posted by his official OVO handle, the album which will features two sides will also contain a total of 25 songs.

It had earlier been confirmed that the Scorpion album will be a double project , one side for his RnB fans while the other will be strictly rap songs.

The track-list now confirms that previously released singles like ''Nice For What'', ''God's Plan'' and 'I'm Upset' all make their way to the album.