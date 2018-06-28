Pulse.ng logo
Drake releases tracklist for 'Scorpion' album

Drake has shared the tracklist to his album, 'Scorpion' which will be released on Friday, June 29.

play Drake has released the tracklist to his Scorpion album (Rapup)
Drake has released the track-list to his highly anticipated fifth studio album, ''Scorpion'', which is scheduled for release on Friday, June 22.

In a tweet posted by his official OVO handle, the album which will features two sides will also contain a total of 25 songs.

It had earlier been confirmed that the Scorpion album will be a double project, one side for his RnB fans while the other will be strictly rap songs.

The track-list now confirms that previously released singles like ''Nice For What'', ''God's Plan'' and 'I'm Upset' all make their way to the album.

Drake - Nice For What
