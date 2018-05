24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Dr Sid is a year older today and while his Wikipedia page tells us he is still some years short of the 40 mark, the singer has released a new single in celebration of the day titled, ''40 Bottles''.

The song features the energy gad, Do2dtun alongside, Dj Big N, Shody and King Spesh.

'40 bottles'' is a party anthem, as the singer takes to the club to shutdown his adding a new year.