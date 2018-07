news

Dapo has shared the visuals to his hit single, 'Necessary'.

After signing a management deal with Praiz under the wings of X3M music, Dapo, the singer has followed up with the video to his major single, Necessary.

'Necessary', sees Dapo telling the story of his growth in the industry and why he feels being successful is a necessary feat.

The video directed by RCube of Capital Dreams Pictures.