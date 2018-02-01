Burna Boy: The harsh secret meaning of 'Heaven's Gates'

news

“Anyway, I thought you was a G but you're any snake…”

It is this paranoia that opens up Burna Boy’s single. The uncertain trust he refuses to offer his friends and colleagues who have failed him time and time again. It’s human nature, really. We all are fallible beings, and we make mistakes and conjure schemes to advance our interest at the expense of others.

And it is this reaction to a betrayal, this push-back to a disruption of the bond of trust that has Burna Boy singing his heart out on his album's lead single ‘Heaven’s Gate’. The song carries with it a feature from Grammy Nominated British Pop singer, Lilly Allen.

Heaven’s Gate’s fast tempo is a departure from Burna Boy’s usual mid-tempo style and has a dancehall vibe that permeates the instrumental and Burna Boy’s vocals as he sings in patois. Injected with Lilly Allen’s peculiar singing style, it is a fine blend of cockney vibes and Indian rhythm that gives the song a more diverse appeal.

But the lyrics are deeper than what it is intended to do on radio. It’s a confession that is glossed over by its entertainment value. Half the time, when introspection is pumped full with beats and energy, it gets lost in the sauce, with the message stripped of its significance and used as just ‘vocals’ for a good dance song.

‘Heaven’s Gate’ is a great candidate for such treatment. The record comes with a high-octane tempo that simply had Burna rushing through some of his most interesting confessions. It is deeply personal, containing not just his paranoia, or his life’s hyper-masculine guiding philosophy, but also his preferred method of conflict resolution.

Burna Boy story in the UK before his return to Nigeria was steeped in violence. There’s a report online about his imprisonment as a juvenile for being a part of a gang that did kill a man. Think about life as a teenager, as part of a gang. Think about the violent process of development, and the all the trappings of life in a gang.

It is these experiences that shaped his childhood and gave him a mirror to see the world as a place of extreme survival. That’s why he sings, “Because where me come from man are moving bait, An they got the whole block ducking jakes.” And later he goes in with more admission: “Say me bad I know. Where me come from look like Baghdad I know.”

A childhood of flirting with danger, dodging the police (ducking jakes), and feeling like the world is out to get you (moving bait), can only breed an instinctive person, who is raised on survival, not love. It’s a war zone, both within and without, and the rules are simple: Run, fight, flight. Do unto others before they do unto you. That’s Burna’s guiding principle, and it might be the reason why he’s got himself tangled in so much controversy.

Think about this line for a moment. Ponder on, “I always was the yute with the scary face. Manna move wicked inna my estate.”

We know Burna Boy. We celebrate his music, enjoy the good times that his talent offers. But we have also had to deal with the demons that burn brightly in his eyes and inspire the music in his head. We are simply fans and followers of his art, and we feel outraged by his occasional behaviour. Think of his inner circle and support system. Think of his friends who mean him well. Think of his mother who has to love him unconditionally. Think of Burna waking up at 3 am, sober, and having a self-examining conversation with himself. Think of what those words will be. Tough.

His alleged treatment of Mr 2kay can also be found on this record. The musician had chastised him publicly for talking threatening Pastors. And look where that allegedly got him. Robbed, beaten to a pulp, and left begging for his life in a Lagos hotel. That’s why the words below hold so much meaning.

“Boy violate - let the semi spray

Me ah di undisputed Heavyweight

Champion till me old and very grey

You must I think say you badder than ISIS

Cah you got a few likkle devices

You must not know who my guys is

'Cause if you did you woulda never ever come try this”

Mr 2kay tried something, and the consequences were quite brutal. This is his world, his mantra, his code of conduct, and his sense of value. Crime and punishment. Action and reaction. Work and reward. No matter what side of humanity his reaction to slight falls in, as long as you step to him, he steps back heavy to you.

Burna Boy sings about his preparedness to go to great lengths in defence of everything he holds dear. He describes himself as the “Undisputed heavyweight champion till I’m old and very grey” and declares his willingness to send you to the afterlife, where you would go ‘knocking on heaven’s gate’.

It’s his most personal record yet, deeper and more inclusive than most of the songs on his “Outside” album. It is interesting that he made it his most priority record on the album.

But this isn’t new. Burna Boy can infuriate and astound his fans in equal measure. “Heaven’s Gate” simply mines that energy and commoditises it into a record.