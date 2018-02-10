Home > Entertainment > Music >

Album Review: Mr 2kay flies higher on "Elevation"

Album Review Mr 2kay flies higher on "Elevation"

2kay is still working his way up the mainstream consciousness, with trackable wins on every record released. “Elevation” continues that growth, that movement to the top, which in the end, is all that matters.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mr 2kay's sophomore album will be titled "Elevated" play

Mr 2kay's sophomore album will be titled "Elevated"
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Album - Elevated
Artist - Mr 2kay
Record Label - Grafton Records (2018)
Duration - 56 minutes

The last three months for Mr 2kay has seen him hit both ends of luck spectrum. After brutally assaulted and robbed at the alleged orders of Burna Boy, the singer had to postpone the release of his sophomore album. Interviews, visits to the Police seeking justice, and a lengthy investigation has taken parts of his time.

But he isn’t relenting. The release of the album is going as planned, and he isn’t going to let the machinations of evil come in his way. Interestingly, this is a project designed as a victory lap, a celebration of life, happiness and growth.

Mr. 2Kay Releases BTS Video and Photos from New Album Photo Shoot play

Mr. 2Kay poses in a stylish outfit

 

According to 2kay, God is his guiding force, the cause of all that greatness. And he is representing that in his opener, ‘Pray for me’. The singer uses it as a reactionary record to his troubles, choosing to see the light through the darkness. He expands on this theme on ‘Bad belle’, an Afrobeat record on which he says, “Bad belle wan push us put for gutter, but Oluwa bless us with bread and butter...my money get weight, no be your mate."

Elsewhere, love makes the project go round. Highlife guitars go off, Efya comes through with a feature on the syrupy ‘My lover’. 2kay threatens to make the ultimate romantic sacrifice on ‘Die for you’, and he goes a step further to accuse her killing him slowly on ‘Body of a Goddess’, with help from Cynthia Morgan.

play

 

Harrysong shows up for some life lessons on ‘Money na man’, a truism in Nigeria, where wealth is equivalent to humanity and respect. There’s also space for Reekado Banks, on ‘Banging’, while Lil Kesh, another stellar feature brings zest ‘Sempe’

2kay is still working his way up the mainstream consciousness, with trackable wins on every record released. “Elevation” continues that growth, that movement to the top, which in the end, is all that matters.

Rating: 3.5/5

Ratings

1-Dull
2-Boring
2.5-Average
3-Worth Checking Out
3.5-Hot
4-Smoking Hot
4.5-Amazing
5-Perfection

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is the Music Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on Music Journalism. He lives for the art, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Ebony Reigns 5 things you should know about late Ghanaian Dancehall musicianbullet
2 Sad News Ebony Reigns dies in gory car accidentbullet
3 Sad This is how Ebony Reigns died according to an eyewitnessbullet

Music

Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to hear this week
Wizkid, Alex Iwobi officially unveil new Super Eagles jersey in London
Wizkid, Iwobi Nigerian music and football have always been twins
Banky W, Waje, Chidinma, and many others team up for ‘Shine The Light’ music video
NuSound Banky W, Waje, others team up for ‘Shine The Light’ music video
Album Review With “Rendezvous” M.I steps into his New Wave era