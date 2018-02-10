Album Review: Mr 2kay flies higher on "Elevation"

news

Album - Elevated

Artist - Mr 2kay

Record Label - Grafton Records (2018)

Duration - 56 minutes

The last three months for Mr 2kay has seen him hit both ends of luck spectrum. After brutally assaulted and robbed at the alleged orders of Burna Boy, the singer had to postpone the release of his sophomore album. Interviews, visits to the Police seeking justice, and a lengthy investigation has taken parts of his time.

But he isn’t relenting. The release of the album is going as planned, and he isn’t going to let the machinations of evil come in his way. Interestingly, this is a project designed as a victory lap, a celebration of life, happiness and growth.

According to 2kay, God is his guiding force, the cause of all that greatness. And he is representing that in his opener, ‘Pray for me’. The singer uses it as a reactionary record to his troubles, choosing to see the light through the darkness. He expands on this theme on ‘Bad belle’, an Afrobeat record on which he says, “Bad belle wan push us put for gutter, but Oluwa bless us with bread and butter...my money get weight, no be your mate."

Elsewhere, love makes the project go round. Highlife guitars go off, Efya comes through with a feature on the syrupy ‘My lover’. 2kay threatens to make the ultimate romantic sacrifice on ‘Die for you’, and he goes a step further to accuse her killing him slowly on ‘Body of a Goddess’, with help from Cynthia Morgan.

Harrysong shows up for some life lessons on ‘Money na man’, a truism in Nigeria, where wealth is equivalent to humanity and respect. There’s also space for Reekado Banks, on ‘Banging’, while Lil Kesh, another stellar feature brings zest ‘Sempe’

2kay is still working his way up the mainstream consciousness, with trackable wins on every record released. “Elevation” continues that growth, that movement to the top, which in the end, is all that matters.

Rating: 3.5/5

