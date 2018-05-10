Home > Entertainment > Music >

Ajebutter22 and Boj release 'Make e no cause fight' tracklist

Ajebutter22, BOJ Duo release artwork and tracklist for collaborative EP

The duo of Ajebutter22 and Boj have been working on their collaborative effort, 'Make e no cause fight', and have now shared the artwork and tracklist.

  • Published:
play Ajebutter22 and BOJ have released the artwork for their forthcoming project, 'Make e no cause fight' (Ajebutter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Alte acts, Ajebutter22 and BOJ have released the artwork and track-list for their forthcoming collaborative effort, 'Make e no cause fight'.

The duo have enjoyed relative success of late and buoyed by this, they decided to take it to the next level by working on a joint project due for release anytime soon.

play Ajebutter22 and Boj's artwork for 'Make e no cause fight' (Ajebutter)

 

Following from the release of the lead single off the project, Yawa, the alte vibez duo have now shared the tracklist of the 5 track project, which sees production from the likes of Spaz and EKelly.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Headies 2018 Oh what a strange night for Tiwa Savagebullet
2 Tekno Singer did not get permission for sampling our record, says...bullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

Music Video Ajebutter 22 - Lifestyle feat. Maleek Berry
PGM Live Bez, Boj, Dija, Kollydee to perform at 8th edition
Nonso Amadi Singer's "Homecoming" concert in Lagos was successful and emotional
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 114: "The Headies 2018 Nominees Review"
Video Ajebutter22 - 'Wayward'
Nativeland 2017 Burna Boy, Davido Skepta, thrill Lagos in annual concert
M.I Abaga Rapper celebrates the release of “Rendezvous” album with pool party
Album Review With “Rendezvous” M.I steps into his New Wave era
Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to hear this week
M.I Rapper to drop new album next month

Music

Music Video Rudeboy - IFAi
Music Skales - Pass feat. Yung L, Endia
Video Burna Boy - Devil in California
Tekno 5 Nigerian artists who promised to bring home the Grammy