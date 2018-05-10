The duo of Ajebutter22 and Boj have been working on their collaborative effort, 'Make e no cause fight', and have now shared the artwork and tracklist.
The duo have enjoyed relative success of late and buoyed by this, they decided to take it to the next level by working on a joint project due for release anytime soon.
Following from the release of the lead single off the project, Yawa, the alte vibez duo have now shared the tracklist of the 5 track project, which sees production from the likes of Spaz and EKelly.