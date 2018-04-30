BOJ X Ajebutter 22 - ''Yawa'' (Lyric Video)

Home > Entertainment > Music >

The duo of Bolaji aka BOJ and Ajebutter 22, team up on new lyric visuals for ''Yawa'' single.

Off their collaborative EP, titled ''Make E No Cause Fight'', which is set to be released anytime soon, BOJ and Ajebutter 22 have dropped a lyric video for the first single off the project, Yawa.

The lyrics to 'Yawa' is the first of a series of vocal and lyrical combat between fictional contestants represented in typical 'alté' vibez originally propelled by the duo of Ajebutter22 & BOJ.

The video is aimed at preparing the ground for the release of the full body of work, with focus on making the lyrics easily learnable by their fans.

