ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ali Nuhu says recent deaths robbed Nollywood of legendary filmmakers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nuhu wants the promotion of friendly and safe working conditions.

Ali Nuhu says the deaths are heart-wrenching [AN]
Ali Nuhu says the deaths are heart-wrenching [AN]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by Brian Etuk, Director of Public Affairs of the NFC in Abuja.

Nuhu, described the death of Saratu Gidado, aka Daso, and John Odonwodo, known as Junior Pope, as heart-wrenching for colleagues and the film industry stakeholders.

Jnr Pope was 39 years old [Instagram/@jnrpope]
Jnr Pope was 39 years old [Instagram/@jnrpope] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

"Their deaths, which occurred within the week has left Nigeria's movie industry in a state of mourning.

"Stakeholders have been pained by the frequent recent losses robbing the country of legendary filmmakers, who have impacted and contributed greatly to the growth of Nigeria's film industry.

"Their footprints within the development of the Nigerian film industry will not be forgotten," he said.

Speaking about the late Gidado, the NFC boss said she caught the fancy and interest of Nigerians, particularly as a lead character in several of Kannywood films, such as Linzami Da Wuta and Gidauniya.

Saratu Gidado was 52 years old [Channels Television]
Saratu Gidado was 52 years old [Channels Television] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

"She was a Zuma Film Festival (ZUFF) 2023 Life Time Achievers Awardee but sadly succumbed to death in the early hours of Tuesday, April 9.

"Odonwodo's role in showcasing the professional competencies and screen delivery by actors is remarkable, as can be found in Honey Money, Blood Affair and Wrong Initiation movies that the late actor acted.

"Mr Ibu evoked laughter and comic reliefs, leaving behind a gap to be filled, the refined gentlemen shall be greatly missed," he added.

Nuhu pledged that the NFC would continue to support the film industry policy initiatives that promoted friendly and safe working conditions, including medical, health and life insurance schemes for stakeholders.

Nuhu also sympathised with the immediate families, friends and associates of the deceased, as well as the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and prayed that Almighty God grant them rest.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ali Nuhu says recent deaths robbed Nollywood of legendary filmmakers

Ali Nuhu says recent deaths robbed Nollywood of legendary filmmakers

Tito Da.fire releases 'Majekaja', a remastered version of one of Afro-fusion & Afrobeats pioneer songs that topped charts

Tito Da.fire releases 'Majekaja', a remastered version of one of Afro-fusion & Afrobeats pioneer songs that topped charts

Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi suffers acid, knife attack during live stream in UK

Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi suffers acid, knife attack during live stream in UK

Controversial American NFL player OJ Simpson has died at 76 from cancer

Controversial American NFL player OJ Simpson has died at 76 from cancer

These 5 films defined late actor Junior Pope Odonwodo's Nollywood career

These 5 films defined late actor Junior Pope Odonwodo's Nollywood career

'BBNaija' star Vee says marriage is not 'all in all' for her

'BBNaija' star Vee says marriage is not 'all in all' for her

Actors blame producer for Junior Pope's death, see all the reactions so far

Actors blame producer for Junior Pope's death, see all the reactions so far

Super vocalist Badman Dafe strikes gold again with 'Quality Time'

Super vocalist Badman Dafe strikes gold again with 'Quality Time'

Inside Justina Lee Brown's colourful world of Funk & Blues

Inside Justina Lee Brown's colourful world of Funk & Blues

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Multichoice CEO Calvo Mawela

French Canal+ has offered $2.9b to buy Africa Magic's parent MultiChoice

Phyna-Bbnaija-Ijeoma-Josephina-Otabor [Carmart.ng]

BBNaija 2022 winner Phyna blasts organisers for still owing prizes

Tiwa Savage in 'Water and Garri' [Prime Video]

Tiwa Savage's 'Water and Garri' film gets May 10 premiere date on Prime

Hollandia uplifts Muslim faithful's with new Youtube series

Hollandia uplifts Muslim faithful's with new Youtube series