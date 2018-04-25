Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch trailer for Yvonne Hays short film Thereafter

"Thereafter" Nollywood Short film set to screen in the US this weekend

A Yvonne Hays film, "Thereafter" stars Weruche Opia, Yvonne Hays, Mofe Duncan among others.

Yvonne Hays' "Thereafter," which has screened at various film festivals, is set to screen in the US this weekend.

The short film will be screening from April 27 to April 29 at the African American Film Marketplace and S.E Manley Short Film Showcase.

Official synopsis

When it comes to emotional trauma can there ever truly be closure? In this compelling short drama, four women embark on different paths towards healing after devastating betrayal by a pivotal figure in each of their lives.

June’s successful life as a motivational speaker masks her inner turmoil. Her mantra is 'embrace your power'. All she wants to do is to forget her past, but how can she forget when she can’t forgive?

Layla’s life has been a direct reflection of her early emotional upheaval, a downward spiral as she is passed from abuser to abuser. She finally has a moment of clarity- in order to build a future she has to recover the sense of self- worth she lost so long ago.

Amanda and Bukky grew up as close as sisters till a dark secret pushed them apart. Now Amanda has returned after a self-imposed exile to try and reconnect.

When the secret is so devastating, however, can the truth really bring them closer? Or will Amanda’s confession break their bond beyond repair?

On this eventful day, these four women’s lives intersect as they attempt to overcome the demons of their pasts.

play

 

Cast and crew of "Thereafter"

Produced and executive produced by Heels and Lens (Yvonne Hays, Christianah Uzoukwu, Judith Okwuba), the movie was directed by Yinka Idowu.

"Thereafter" stars Weruche Opia, Yvonne Hays, Christianah Uzoukwu, Lola May, Mofe Duncan, Prince Shoyelu, Essay Kidane, Geraldine Vaughan, Sara Nurilden Ahmed, Yvette Twagiramariya, Fisayo Odubanjo and Nyasha Mutsonziwa.

"Thereafter" has screened at film festivals such as the African Film Festival and the Cape Town International Film Market and Festival.

