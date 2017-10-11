Samuel Ajibola has released a trailer for the special episode of "Dele Issues" titled “Dele for President.”

The hilarious trailer features former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, and also offers a glimpse at what his 'acting career' would be like.

The upcoming and anticipated episode will see Obasanjo declare his support for the hilarious Dele as President.

The web series "Dele Issues" revolves around the main character; Dele and his daily hilarious encounters and the awkward situations he most times find himself in.

These awkward situations often cause him to make some decisions which are sometimes rather ridiculous.

The special episode featuring the Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, will be released on YouTube on Saturday, October 14, 2017.