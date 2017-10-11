Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch Samuel Ajibola and Olusegun Obasanjo in new "Dele Issues."

"Dele Issues" Watch Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo make 'acting debut' alongside Samuel Ajibola [Trailer]

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo makes his 'acting debut' in Samuel Ajibola AKA Spiff's comedy series, "Dele Issues."

Samuel Ajibola has released a trailer for the special episode of "Dele Issues" titled “Dele for President.”

The hilarious trailer features former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, and also offers a glimpse at what his 'acting career' would be like.

The upcoming and anticipated episode will see Obasanjo declare his support for the hilarious Dele as President.

Poster for "Dele Issues" play

Poster for "Dele Issues"

The  web series "Dele Issues" revolves around the main character; Dele and his daily hilarious encounters and the awkward situations he most times find himself in.

These awkward situations often cause him to make some decisions which are sometimes rather ridiculous.

The special episode featuring the Former PresidentOlusegun Obasanjo, will be released on YouTube on Saturday, October 14, 2017.

