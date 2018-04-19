Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch Nadine Ibrahim's new Nollywood short film Tolu

"Tolu" Watch Wale Ojo, Somkele Iyamah, Halimat Olarewaju in for new short film

"Tolu," which tells the story of a young girl who sets out to break gender stereotypes, has been released.

Nadine Ibrahim (Through Her Eyes) has released her new short film, "Tolu."

The release comes after an eventful year of festival screenings, most notable at the United Nations.

About "Tolu"

"Tolu" tells the story of a young girl, who lives with her family in a small fishing community in Nigeria.

In order to prove herself valuable to the community and break the gender stereotype, she embarks on a journey by herself into the ocean to try and catch as many fish as possible.

On her journey, she meets a wise old man that shows her a side to reality that she has never seen before.

play Poster for Nadine Ibrahim's new short film, Tolu

 

"My Inspiration for this project was "Life of Pi." After watching Ang Lee’s film, I got fascinated with cinematic visuals and CGI I knew it would spark an idea for me with my next film," Ibrahim said in an official statement released on April 17, 2018.

play

 

"‘OLU was a film filled with so many experiences. It is my most challenging film to date but I loved working with everyone on the team. Halimat our star actress is one of the best child actor's I've seen, and i truly can't wait to see what the future has in store for her."

play Wale Ojo in Nadine Ibrahim's short film, Tolu

"Tolu" was screened privately to a small audience in Lagos on April 15. The screening was attended by Michelle Dede, Eku Edewor, Kenneth Gyang, Ufuoma McdermoQ, Judith Audu among others.

The short film features talented actors such as Wale Ojo, Somkele Iyamah, Halimat Olarewaju and Karibi Fubara.

"Tolu" is a collaboration between Naila Media and Asurf Films (Hell or High  Water).

