Home > Entertainment > Movies >

OC Ukeje makes music debut

OC Ukeje Nollywood actor makes music debut

OC Ukeje debuts as a musician with new single "Potato Potahto," which features Nigerian rap super star Vector.

  • Published:
OC Ukeje makes music debut play

OC Ukeje makes music debut

(YouTube screenshot )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award winner OC Ukeje has made his music debut.

The actor makes the debut with the new single "Potato Potahto," which features Nigerian rap  star Vector and Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas.

play Vector and OC Ukeje shooting music video for "Potato Potahto" single

 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In 2015, Ukeje shared his interest in music with Pulse Nigeria.

"I intend to do music," OC said during the interesting chat.

"This is actually the thing I thought would bring me where I'm today. At one point in my life, I was breaking my back for music, but music didn't want to break its back for me," he added.

Potato Potahto movie. play

Potato Potahto movie.

(Bella Naija)

A love song, 'Potato Potahto" was written and composed by OC. The music video will officially be released on Friday, October 13, 2017.

The upcoming film “Potato Potahto” tells the story of a divorced couple whose plans to share their matrimonial home descend into chaos  after the husband Tony brings in an attractive female house help.

When his ex-wife Lulu then hires an attractive young man to help her out, a roller coaster ride of laughter, jealousy and tears ensues.

A scene from the "Potato Potahto" movie. play

A scene from the "Potato Potahto" movie.

(YouTube)

 

The movie “Potato Potahto,” which has screened at several film festivals, is written and directed by the award-winning Shirley Frimpong-Manso, who is known for "Rebeca," "The Contract," "Devil in the Detail," "Grey Dawn" and "V-Republic."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Elesho Former Nollywood actor blames his exit from movie scene on badly...bullet
2 Pulse Movie Review Blade Runner 2049 is Mad Max: Fury Road for drunksbullet
3 Shaffy Bello 7 things you probably didn’t know about the actressbullet

Related Articles

“Potato Potahto” Movie featuring OC Ukeje, Joke Silva, Joselyn Dumas to premiere at Cannes
“Potato Potahto” Movie featuring OC Ukeje, Joselyn Dumas to screen at British Urban Film Festival
“Potato Potahto” Movie premieres at Cannes Film Festival [Photos]
Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies to watch on Netflix
Forbes 10 world's highest paid TV actresses 2017
Pulse Staff Picks 10 TV series we finally stopped watching this year
Adesua Etomi Actress’ dream of winning an Oscar and ‘Putting Nollywood on the map’ is valid
“Potato Potahto” Movie featuring OC Ukeje, Joselyn Dumas to screen at Durban International Film Festival
Pulse List 5 Nigeria musicians who made their acting debut in 2017
"Potato Potahto" Movie on failed marriage premieres at Silicon Valley African Film Festival

Movies

Meryl Streep - here with Harvey Weinstein in January - she said she was "appalled" by news of the "disgraceful" allegations of sexual harassment by the powerful Hollywood producer
Harvey Weinstein Hollywood kingmaker with feet of clay
"Catch.er" Dakore Akande, Ini Dima-Okojie, Linda Ejiofor attend premiere [Photos]
The cast of "Hello, Rain" revealed
"Hello, Rain" Meet the cast of upcoming sci-fi Nollywood film
Grey Room  NG
Grey Room NG Does good sex have an effect on people's sense of judgement? [Video]