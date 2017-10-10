Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award winner OC Ukeje has made his music debut.

The actor makes the debut with the new single "Potato Potahto," which features Nigerian rap star Vector and Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas.

In 2015, Ukeje shared his interest in music with Pulse Nigeria.

"I intend to do music," OC said during the interesting chat.

"This is actually the thing I thought would bring me where I'm today. At one point in my life, I was breaking my back for music, but music didn't want to break its back for me," he added.

A love song, 'Potato Potahto" was written and composed by OC. The music video will officially be released on Friday, October 13, 2017.

The upcoming film “Potato Potahto” tells the story of a divorced couple whose plans to share their matrimonial home descend into chaos after the husband Tony brings in an attractive female house help.

When his ex-wife Lulu then hires an attractive young man to help her out, a roller coaster ride of laughter, jealousy and tears ensues.

The movie “Potato Potahto,” which has screened at several film festivals, is written and directed by the award-winning Shirley Frimpong-Manso, who is known for "Rebeca," "The Contract," "Devil in the Detail," "Grey Dawn" and "V-Republic."