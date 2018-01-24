Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Firing Kevin Spacey cost Netflix a whopping $39M

Kevin Spacey Firing actor cost Netflix a whopping $39M

Netflix lost $39 million from severing ties with "House of Cards" actor, Kevin Spacey.

  • Published:
Firing Kevin Spacey cost Netflix a whopping $39M play

Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood in "House of Cards"

(Netflix)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Netflix has lost $39 million from severing ties with "House of Cards" actor, Kevin Spacey.

While announcing its fourth-quarter 2017 earnings, the company said it had taken a $39 million write-down related to content “we’ve decided not to move forward with.”

According to CFO David Wells, the loss was “related to the societal reset around sexual harassment.” He also added that while content write-downs are not uncommon for Netflix, they had never had one of this magnitude.

Kevin Spacey has become embroiled in Hollywood's widening sexual misconduct scandal play

Kevin Spacey has become embroiled in Hollywood's widening sexual misconduct scandal

(AFP/File)

 

Netflix did not specify which content was responsible for the loss, but according to CNN Money, an insider told them that it's from cancelled Kevin Spacey projects

Kevin Spacey projects cancelled by Netflix

In 2017, Netflix announced that "House of Cards" will resume production in 2018 without Spacey.

According to the company, the sixth and final season of the show will consist of just eight episodes, and unlike the previous seasons, will focus on Robin Wright’s character, Claire Underwood.

The announcement came after Netflix fired Spacey, who was accused of making unwanted sexual advance toward a 14-year-old boy in the 1980s.

US actor Kevin Spacey is facing numerous claims of sexual assault and harassment play

US actor Kevin Spacey is facing numerous claims of sexual assault and harassment

(AFP/File)

 

Netflix also scrapped its planned biopic of Gore Vidal starring Spacey in the wake of the sexual-assault allegations against the actor.

Also possibly contributing to the write-down is the fact that Netflix cancelled a second stand-up special from Louis CK, after the comedian admitted to sexual miscondut.

The company also suspended production on season 3 of "The Ranch" after Danny Masterson left the show following rape accusations; Production will kick off in 2018 without him.

Nevertheless, "House of Cards" was one of streaming company's first major successes with original content, earning it awards, critical praise and subscribers growth.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenesbullet
2 Big Brother Naija Go down memory lane with a reunion show featuring...bullet
3 AMVCA 2018 Africa's 'prestigious' movie award might not hold this yearbullet

Related Articles

Kevin Spacey 10 things you never knew about "House of Cards" actor
"House of Cards" Netflix suspends production of season 6
Brett Ratner Director, radio boss implicated in Hollywood abuse scandal
Kevin Spacey Actor accused of attempted rape
"House of Cards" Netflix cancels show amid sexual abuse allegation against Kevin Spacey
"House of Cards" Netflix is developing a spin-off amid Kevin Spacey controversy
Kevin Spacey Netflix fires actor from 'House of Cards'
Casting-Couch Sexual harassment in Nollywood is an epidemic; but who will speak up?
"House of Cards" Show will return on Netflix with Robin Wright as lead

Movies

How real are reality TV shows?
Pulse Opinion How 'real' are reality TV shows?
Check out complete 2018 BAFTA Nominations
2018 Oscars Mary J. Blige, Daniel Kaluuya, Denzel Washington, "Get Out" among nominees
'Nollywood is raising unrealistic expectations with these box office figures - Uduak Isong
Uduak Isong 'Nollywood is raising unrealistic expectations with these box office figures' - producer says
Getting Over Him premiere photos
"Getting Over Him" Bimbo Ademoye, Deyemi Okanlawon, Monalisa Chinda attend premiere [Photos]