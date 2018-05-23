Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Cee-C on most shocking report she read after Big Brother Naija house

Cee-C also talks to Pulse about the biggest misconception people have about her and her plans now that Big Brother Naija is over.

Cee-C has spoken to Pulse about life after Big Brother Naija house, and the biggest misconception people have about her.

She also spoke about how she has been able to handle the love and hate she has received since she left the house, and her career plans now that the show is over.

Read the interview below:

On the biggest misconception people have about her

I think googling the most bitter woman in Nigeria and finding out that it's Cee-C.

On the love and hate, she has received

I think without the love, I wouldn't be where I am right now. And then the hate, for God's sake, in every rumour, there's an atom of truth.

So I try to take away the truth from what they are saying and work on being a better person, learning and all that. For me, it has been amazing.

Her plans now that the show is over

When I was in the house, all I wanted to do was get out of the house and go for my masters and film school afterwards.

Now that I am out of the house, it's different. I can't even go for my masters because I would miss out on a lot of opportunities. So what I am going to do is try to see the opportunities out there when it comes to entertainment.

I mean a lot of things have been coming up, like acting, modelling and fashion. So I am going to do all of that, and hopefully, after all of that, I will go to film school. Because I must go to film school this year.

Most shocking report

It has to be people calling me a liar. I mean, I didn't even see proof. If you are calling me a liar and you probably have a proof, then it makes sense.

But then you call me a liar and there's no proof. Why are you calling me a liar? What did I lie about exactly? I didn't lie about my name, my age or my background.

So what exactly did I lie about? I was shocked to see all of that.

The third season of #BBNaija  came to an end on April 22, with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, and Tobi as the second runner-up.

