news

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has reacted to claims that he has a brother or sister-in-law in the Big Brother Naija house and he's not finding it funny.

Ebuka threw jibes at cynics after Twitter was abuzz with the claims that one of the female housemates, CeeC was his sister-in-law as she shares a striking resemblance with his wife.

It was further alleged that Tobi Bakre, the head of the house was his brother.

Ebuka, who is the host of the Big Brother Naija show took to Twitter to register his displeasure when a fan asked his relationship with Tobi Bakre.

ALSO READ: Ebuka returns as host for Big Brother Naija

The fan tweeted: "Ebuka ...tobi looks soo much like you, or is he your brother? BBNaija"

— Halima Ibrahim Jatau (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

And Ebuka replied saying: "Yup. He’s my blood brother. Also, don’t forget that CeeC is my sister inlaw too. And Leo is my father. Anything else?"

The fan further replied: "Nothing else Ebuka ...I like ebuka n I like anyone that looks like ebuka."

— Halima Ibrahim Jatau (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

And Ebuka went further to say: "Thanks a lot. Just needed to use that tweet to respond to all the irresponsible/baseless blog posts and tweets about me having family in the house. You rock."

Ebuka was one of the housemates of the first edition of the Big Brother Nigeria and the current host of the live show.