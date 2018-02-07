Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala Day 9 recap

Big Brother Naija The housemates fight over food [Day 9 recap]

The girls fought over food and Lolu's secret task is to make a housemate fall in love with him in two days: Here's a recap of #BBNaija day 9.

Recap of Big Brother Naija day 9 play

Nina and Miracle

Have you been following the new season of Big Brother Naija? Here are some important things you probably missed on day 9.

Check out a recap of day nine, including social media reactions.

1. The big fight over food

 

After Cee-C made lunch in the House, many of the Housemates didn't like her food. Princess couldn't keep it to herself, so she made it known that she was not feeling Cee-C's cooking skill.

Things took a different turn and the conversation turned into a fight that eventually involved other housemates, including Alex, Khloe, Anto and Ifuennada.

During the incident, Nina was quiet, enjoying her usual 'romantic' sessions with her lover, Miracle.

2. The diary session

Tobi told Biggie that if he could swap his partner, he would choose Bam Bam. Nina also told Biggie that she felt many of the Housemates were avoiding her.

Khloe said she would have rather been paired with Leo over K.Brule because she feels that Leo understands her more, this has consequently upset K.Brule.

 

3. The secret task

play Lolu listening to his secret task

 

The first Housemate to answer the Big Brother phone is automatically selected to carry out a secret task without saying a word to any of the Housemates, not even their partners.

Lolu, who is the housemate this week, has been tasked with getting a female housemate to fall in love with him before Thursday afternoon.

Lolu is making a play for either Ahneeka or Vandora.

 

 

 

4. Sexual Consent

The Housemates' latest task is about sexual consent. Biggie has asked the Housemates to dissect sexual consent through a Radio Drama.

Housemates such as Vandora and Ifu Ennada also shared their personal experiences on the subject.

 

 

5. Here is how Twitter reacted:

 

 

 

 

 

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

