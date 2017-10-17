Home > Entertainment > Movies >

4 new Nollywood movies you should see in October

  Published:
IK Ogbonna, Queen Nwokoye, Denrele Edun on set of "Excess Luggage" play

IK Ogbonna, Queen Nwokoye, Denrele Edun on set of "Excess Luggage"

(Instagram )
Unlike the busy month of September, October has just four Nollywood movies to offer.

Pulse Movies has rounded up movies coming to the cinemas in October, including Salami Rotimi's movie on domestic violence, "Omoye."

Check out four Nollywood movies you should see this month.

1. "Catch.er"

Catch.er poster play

Catch.er poster

 

In "Catch.er," an ambitious career woman is found murdered on her wedding anniversary and her husband becomes the prime suspect.

However a police investigation unearths others in her life who may also have a strong motive.

Directed by Walter ‘Waltbanger’ Taylaur, who directed the 2015 "Gbomo Gbomo Express," "Catch.er" opened in cinemas on Friday, October 13, 2017.


2. "Omoye"

play A poster for "Omoye," a domestic violence themed Nollywood movie

"Omoye" tells the story of a hardworking and relentless young lady, who unfortunately gets into a toxic relationship with a man that never takes responsibility for his actions.

A victim abuse and domestic violence, she becomes emotionally and mentally drained but still won’t give up on her marriage.

The movie will debut in cinemas across Nigeria on October 27.

3. "Excess Luggage"

play Official poster for "Excess Luggage" featuring IK Ogbonna, Mike Ezuruonye and Queen Nwokoye
 

In "Excess Luggage," an illiterate man and his family head to a church summit, but their car breaks down. They have no choice but to stay with an unfriendly but wealthy family member.

Produced by IK Ogbonna, the movie will debut on October 20, 2017.

4. "Body Language"

play Body Language features Ramsay Nouah, Tana Adelana and Ken Erics
 

In "Body Language," a mysterious stranger comes into a stripper’s life at the same time, a serial killer goes around town murdering ladies. One is left to wonder if it is a mere coincidence or an ominous design of fate.

The thriller features Ramsey Nouah, Tana Adelana, Ken Erics, Lauretta Richards and Emem Ufot.

"Body Language" will debut in cinemas on Friday, October 20, 2017.

Which of these movies are you excited about?

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

