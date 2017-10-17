Unlike the busy month of September, October has just four Nollywood movies to offer.

Pulse Movies has rounded up movies coming to the cinemas in October, including Salami Rotimi's movie on domestic violence, "Omoye."

Check out four Nollywood movies you should see this month.

1. "Catch.er"

In "Catch.er," an ambitious career woman is found murdered on her wedding anniversary and her husband becomes the prime suspect.

However a police investigation unearths others in her life who may also have a strong motive.

Directed by Walter ‘Waltbanger’ Taylaur, who directed the 2015 "Gbomo Gbomo Express," "Catch.er" opened in cinemas on Friday, October 13, 2017.



2. "Omoye"

"Omoye" tells the story of a hardworking and relentless young lady, who unfortunately gets into a toxic relationship with a man that never takes responsibility for his actions.

A victim abuse and domestic violence, she becomes emotionally and mentally drained but still won’t give up on her marriage.

The movie will debut in cinemas across Nigeria on October 27.

3. "Excess Luggage"

In "Excess Luggage," an illiterate man and his family head to a church summit, but their car breaks down. They have no choice but to stay with an unfriendly but wealthy family member.

Produced by IK Ogbonna, the movie will debut on October 20, 2017.

4. "Body Language"

In "Body Language," a mysterious stranger comes into a stripper’s life at the same time, a serial killer goes around town murdering ladies. One is left to wonder if it is a mere coincidence or an ominous design of fate.

The thriller features Ramsey Nouah, Tana Adelana, Ken Erics, Lauretta Richards and Emem Ufot.

"Body Language" will debut in cinemas on Friday, October 20, 2017.

