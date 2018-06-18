Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

You don't get to see D'banj change diapers everyday

Photo Of The Day You don't get to see D'banj change diapers everyday

He isn't just and amazing singer but a pro when it comes to changing diapers.

  • Published:
D'banj changing the diapers of his son play

D'banj changing the diapers of his son

(Inatagram/IamBangaLee)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Today's photo of the day has nothing to do with fashion or the affluent lifestyle of your favourite celeb rather we are just in awe as D'banj changes the diaper of his son.

We feel D'banj is probably the happiest father in the world as he is so excited about the duties and roles of a father. Even he looks terrified in the photo, probably from the stench from the little boy, he still looks excited with the chorus.

Most celebrities are not known to show us when they clean up their mini-mes but guess D'banj shared this photo in the spirit if the father's day celebration. This is one photo we would forever admire (ignore what the atmosphere would have felt like at the moment).

A few days ago, we shared photos of D'banj and his son having a father and child moment and we loved every single photo. The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, where he shared photos of his adorable son and himself have a little daddy and son time.

He went on to caption one of the photos with a quote, "Daddy duties." These photos are really adorable and we love them. Despite being one of the busiest entertainers, D'banj still finds time to have that bonding time with his son.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Winston Duke "Black Panther" star rocks Super Eagles tracksuit to MTV...bullet
2 Video Nigerian actress calls Juliet Ibrahim an ‘idiot’ after "hot slap"bullet
3 Wizkid Singer, Naomi Campbell walk Dolce and Gabbana runwaybullet

Related Articles

IK Osakioduwa Media personality says he has never collected money to play a song on radio
New Music D'banj - Agidi
Teddy A (BBNaija) Reality T.V. star gets conferred with chieftaincy title
D'banj 30 Facts about the pop star as he turns 38
D'banj Singer takes his son on a walk and it is adorable
Toolz, Tunde Demuren OAP, husband celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary
D'banj See how singer celebrated son's 1st birthday
D'banj Singer says it was hard enough choosing to get married for life [Video]
Celebrity Lifestyle Peter Okoye vs Timaya, battle of exotic mansions
D'banj Check out photos from singer's day out with his son

Celebrities

May D
May D Singer shares video of baby mama instructing their son to insult him
Mercy Aigbe-gentry and hubby, Lanre Gentry
Mercy Aigbe Actress' estranged husband celebrates himself on father's day
Toyin Lawani
Toyin Lawani Fashion mogul shades single mums playing dad roles
Nadia Buhari and her hubby
Nadia Buhari Read cute message actress sent to hubby on father's day