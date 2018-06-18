You don't get to see D'banj change diapers everyday

news

Today's photo of the day has nothing to do with fashion or the affluent lifestyle of your favourite celeb rather we are just in awe as D'banj changes the diaper of his son.

We feel D'banj is probably the happiest father in the world as he is so excited about the duties and roles of a father. Even he looks terrified in the photo, probably from the stench from the little boy, he still looks excited with the chorus.

Most celebrities are not known to show us when they clean up their mini-mes but guess D'banj shared this photo in the spirit if the father's day celebration. This is one photo we would forever admire (ignore what the atmosphere would have felt like at the moment).

A few days ago, we shared photos of D'banj and his son having a father and child moment and we loved every single photo. The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, where he shared photos of his adorable son and himself have a little daddy and son time.

He went on to caption one of the photos with a quote, "Daddy duties." These photos are really adorable and we love them. Despite being one of the busiest entertainers, D'banj still finds time to have that bonding time with his son.