Woman alleges she was repeatedly raped at Chris Brown's home

Woman alleges she was repeatedly raped at singer's home

Chris Brown is in another rape mess after a woman filed a suit against him following an incident at the singer's house.

Chris Brown

Chris Brown

(Instagram/ChrisBrown)
A woman has come out to claim that she was allegedly raped repeatedly at Chris Brown's home.

According to The Blast, the woman who is simply identified as Jane Doe has filed a lawsuit against Chris Brown and two others.

Documents obtained from the court, claims Brown held a party in his home on Feb. 23, 2017, in which his friend, Lowell Grissom Jr., also known as Young Lo, and an unnamed woman, “Doe X,” forcibly held her down and forced her to perform sexual acts.

Jane Doe is reported to be suing Chris Brown and two others for sexual battery, battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress among other charges. However, the singer’s lawyer Mark Geragos told TMZ the woman’s lawyer, Gloria Allred, sought $17 million, and he denied Brown had done anything.

“In another era, we might have called this a shakedown, none of these allegations are true. Nobody has done anything with this… there’s no case here. Chris is a target,” Geragos revealed.

Chris Brown defends photo of him grabbing a woman

Chris Brown back in March 2018 came out to defend himself over the allegations that he grabbed a woman's neck. The award-winning singer took to his Instagram page on Thursday, March 29, 2018, where he said he wasn't even going to talk about the situation.

"Y'all know damn well I ain't going down that road. There is no need to even defend myself on this matter. Everyone that's around me (girl/guy) are my HOMIES. NO FOUL PLAY. NO IGNORANTS—. END of discussion," he said.

Let's just say fans and people around got it all twisted and didn't really know that he was having fun with the said woman. According to his lawyer, Mark Geragos echoed his client's statement in an interview with TMZ.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

