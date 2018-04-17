Watch as Ngozi Nwosu dances "Shaku Shaku"

news

Ngozi Nwosu is the latest celebrity to be catching the "Shaku Shaku" fever as she has joined the movement with her dance steps.

The veteran actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, April 16, 2018, where she posted a video of herself dancing to Olamide's "Science Student" and digging it on the dancing floor.

She went on to give herself kudos for giving it all on the video with a caption, "I try 60% #sciencestudent @baddosneh," she wrote. So guys, judging by this video, what do you think?

I try 60% #sciencestudent @baddosneh A post shared by Ngozi Nwosu (@officialngozinwosu) on Apr 16, 2018 at 7:37am PDT

We all know how infectious the "Shaku Shaku" dance steps can be and it has gotten a lot of celebrities setting aside their class and style to do give a try at the trending dance moves.

Genevieve Nnaji gives us the cutest "Shaku Shaku" dance moves ever!

#tgif A post shared by Genevieve Nnaji (@genevievennaji) on Apr 12, 2018 at 11:46pm PDT

We don't get to Genevieve Nnaji do this every day so when she decides to show us her dancing skills by joining the 'Shaku Shaku' movement, you've got to see it.