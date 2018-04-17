Watch as Ngozi Nwosu dances "Shaku Shaku"

Ngozi Nwosu has got dance moves and you've got to check her out as she tries the "Shaku Shaku" dance.
The veteran actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, April 16, 2018, where she posted a video of herself dancing to Olamide's "Science Student" and digging it on the dancing floor.
She went on to give herself kudos for giving it all on the video with a caption, "I try 60% #sciencestudent @baddosneh," she wrote. So guys, judging by this video, what do you think?
We all know how infectious the "Shaku Shaku" dance steps can be and it has gotten a lot of celebrities setting aside their class and style to do give a try at the trending dance moves.
ALSO READ: 5 celebrities who fell ill and got us scared
We don't get to Genevieve Nnaji do this every day so when she decides to show us her dancing skills by joining the 'Shaku Shaku' movement, you've got to see it.
The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, April 13, 2018, where she posted a video of herself dancing to Olamide's 'Science Student' and guys, she has got moves!