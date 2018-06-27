Uti says Instagram wasn't created for begging

news

Uti Nwachukwu who was a former winner of Big Brother Africa has a message for those who use Instagram as a platform to beg, saying it wasn't created for that purpose.

The actor and model took his frustrations to his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, where he blasted those who take every single opportunity to beg and request for things.

"I cant be the only one experiencing this tho...There are competitions and giveaways online ...look for them and join NA...Everyone has their own wants and needs and family members and loved ones to take care of...you cant calculate their money for them and assume they have too much money and call them stingy or selfish...na wah o..isit your moneyyyyyyy! ‍♂️ ‍♂️

"U cant assume they have settled all their financial responsibilities! U Should NEVER feel entitled just because you Love and support someone (these are supposed to be unconditional gestures ) ..... ALL OF US CAN BEG O! U CAN BE BEGGING FOR MONEY FOR RENT...ME I CAN BEG FOR MONEY TO BUY LAND AND HOUSE !... u need transport...me i neId a New Car... Instead of begging, i wiIl work or meet a needneed, paid ( EARN IT!) and save up! There are no jobs abi?... That same Bible that most people Quote to beg ALSO sayssays:ans talent makes him to stand before kings ! ... so think on that ," he wrote.

He went on to appeal to these 'beggars' to understand that it is up to people to decide if they would want to help anyone.

THERE ARE LEVELS to LIFE...it is unfair for you to expect another person to crack their savings just to help u...If they decide to help you IT IS TOTALLY UP TO THEM AND THEIR SACRIFICIAL PERSONA( these days sef almost all the beggings na scam and lies ).... always remember this....everyone is different and WE ALL HAVE PERSONAL NEEDS AND WANTS!! #InstagramBegging #scam #Respect #SelfPride #Earn," he concluded.

Looks like Uti apparently couldn't hold back himself and whoever he was referring, please guys take it easy on the people you ask for help. It is a come practice for people to storm the social media pages of celebrities to ask for help and sometimes these guys actually render assistance to those in need.

Like the time Tonto gave out iPhones to celebrate her years of being born again even though her fans weren't begging she gave a condition for it.

Tonto Dikeh gives out iPhone6 to mark 3 years of being born again

Back in April 2018, Tonto Dikeh gave out iPhones to her fans as she celebrated gives out iPhone6 to mark 3 years of being born again The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, April 9, 2018, where she posted the photo of the phone she was giving out and captioned it with a quote.

"Feeling Xtra generous...As my Spirit leads I will choose a very loyal fan To win this new iPhone 6(Abeg make una manage economy d shake)...Write an Essay about me using a beautiful picture of me, Post-it and tag me using the hashtag #KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS ..May the best win.

'Pls join me in celebrating 3years in the body of Christ...Today marks the best day of the rest of my life ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️Celebration of a new life Celebrating being BORN AGAIN...HAPPY BORN AGAIN DAY to me...Winner will be announced by the end of the week #KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS #you must be following @t_d_foundation @mybabysmeal @tontolet," she wrote.