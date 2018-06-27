Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Uti says Instagram wasn't created for begging

Uti Former reality TV star says Instagram wasn't created for begging

If you always go on Instagram to beg for help, then you've got read this message from Uti.

  • Published:
Uti play

Uti

(Instagram/SirUti)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Uti Nwachukwu who was a former winner of Big Brother Africa has a message for those who use Instagram as a platform to beg, saying it wasn't created for that purpose.

The actor and model took his frustrations to his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, where he blasted those who take every single opportunity to beg and request for things.

"I cant be the only one experiencing this tho...There are competitions and giveaways online ...look for them and join NA...Everyone has their own wants and needs and family members and loved ones to take care of...you cant calculate their money for them and assume they have too much money and call them stingy or selfish...na wah o..isit your moneyyyyyyy!    ‍♂️    ‍♂️

I cant be the only one experiencing this tho.... ....There are competitions and giveaways online ...look for them and join NA... Everyone has their own wants and needs and family members and loved ones to take care of...you cant calculate their money for them and assume they have too much money and call yhem stingy or selfish...na wah o..isit your moneyyyyyyy!#emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP###emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP## . U cant assume they have settled all their financial responsibilities! U Should NEVER feel entitled just because you Love and support someone (these are supposed to be unconditional gestures) ..... ALL OF US CAN BEG O! U CAN BE BEGGING FOR MONEY FOR RENT...ME I CAN BEG FOR MONEY TO BUY LAND AND HOUSE !... u need transport...me i need a New Car... Instead of begging, i will work or meet a need , get paid ( EARN IT!) and save up! There are no jobs abi?...That same Bible that most people Quote to beg ALSO says : a mans talent makes him to stand before kings ! ... so think on that #emo#8J+Pvg==## . THERE ARE LEVELS to LIFE...it is unfair for you to expect another person to crack their savings just to help u...If they decide to help you IT IS TOTALLY UP TO THEM AND THEIR SACRIFICIAL PERSONA( these days sef almost all the beggings na scam and lies ).... always remeber this....everyone is different and WE ALL HAVE PERSONAL NEEDS AND WANTS!! #InstagramBegging #scam #Respect #SelfPride #Earn

A post shared by Uti Nwachukwu (@siruti) on

 

"U cant assume they have settled all their financial responsibilities! U Should NEVER feel entitled just because you Love and support someone (these are supposed to be unconditional gestures    ) ..... ALL OF US CAN BEG O! U CAN BE BEGGING FOR MONEY FOR RENT...ME I CAN BEG FOR MONEY TO BUY LAND AND HOUSE !... u need transport...me i neId a New Car... Instead of begging, i wiIl work or meet a needneed, paid ( EARN IT!) and save up! There are no jobs abi?... That same Bible that most people Quote to beg ALSO sayssays:ans talent makes him to stand before kings ! ... so think on that     ," he wrote.

He went on to appeal to these 'beggars'  to understand that it is up to people to decide if they would want to help anyone.

THERE ARE LEVELS to LIFE...it is unfair for you to expect another person to crack their savings just to help u...If they decide to help you IT IS TOTALLY UP TO THEM AND THEIR SACRIFICIAL PERSONA( these days sef almost all the beggings na scam and lies     ).... always remember this....everyone is different and WE ALL HAVE PERSONAL NEEDS AND WANTS!! #InstagramBegging #scam #Respect #SelfPride #Earn," he concluded.

play

 

Looks like Uti apparently couldn't hold back himself and whoever he was referring, please guys take it easy on the people you ask for help. It is a come practice for people to storm the social media pages of celebrities to ask for help and sometimes these guys actually render assistance to those in need.

Like the time Tonto gave out iPhones to celebrate her years of being born again even though her fans weren't begging she gave a condition for it.

Photos from the premiere of 'Mummy Dearest: The Wedding' play

Photos from the premiere of 'Mummy Dearest: The Wedding'

ALSO READ: Kiss Daniels gives back to the poor on Easter day

Tonto Dikeh gives out iPhone6 to mark 3 years of being born again

Tonto Dikeh play

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram/TontoDikeh)

 

Back in April 2018, Tonto Dikeh gave out iPhones to her fans as she celebrated gives out iPhone6 to mark 3 years of being born again The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, April 9, 2018, where she posted the photo of the phone she was giving out and captioned it with a quote.

Tonto Dikeh talks about surgery in episode 3 of King Tonto play

Tonto Dikeh talks about surgery in episode 3 of King Tonto

(Instagram/TontoDikeh)

 

"Feeling Xtra generous...As my Spirit leads I will choose a very loyal fan To win this new iPhone 6(Abeg make una manage economy d shake)...Write an Essay about me using a beautiful picture of me, Post-it and tag me using the hashtag #KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS ..May the best win.

'Pls join me in celebrating 3years in the body of Christ...Today marks the best day of the rest of my life            ‍♀️    ‍♀️    ‍♀️Celebration of a new life Celebrating being BORN AGAIN...HAPPY BORN AGAIN DAY to me...Winner will be announced by the end of the week #KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS #you must be following @t_d_foundation @mybabysmeal @tontolet," she wrote.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Mercy Johnson Actress weeps as mother is laid to rest (Photos)bullet
2 D'Banj Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Adesua Etomi, Other celebrities react...bullet
3 D'banj Singer loses his 13-month old son in drowning accidentbullet

Related Articles

"Mummy Dearest: The Wedding" Daniel K Daniel, Uti Nwachukwu, Kiki Omeili attend premiere
Generation Next Top celebrities to light up Genesis Fashion Show 2017
Uti Nwachukwu Actor says Nollywood producers can’t afford to pay what he wants to earn
Lifestyle These 6 Nigerians have won $900K Big Brother cash prize in 12 years
Rogue Ric Hassani, Uti Nwachukwu front menswear's S/S 2018 Collection
"Mummy Dearest: The Wedding" Watch Liz Benson Ameye, Daniel K Daniel, Uti Nwachukwu in trailer for sequel
Pulse List 10 eligible celebrity bachelors now that Banky W is married
"Kingsman 2: The Golden Circle" Movie premieres at Filmhouse Cinemas
Tommy Hilfiger Nigerian influencers, celebs wear fashion brand to exclusive in-store event in Nigeria
Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies you should see this March

Celebrities

Yomi Fash Lanso
Yomi Fash-Lanso Read open letter actor wrote to President Buhari over killings in Nigeria
Nigerian comedian, I Go Dye says corruption is worse that Boko Haram.
I Go Dye Corruption worse than Boko Haram, says popular comedian
Timi Dakolo
Pulse List Celebrities who are in Russia for the World Cup
D'banj with his son Daniel Oyebanjo III
D'banj Read statement released by police over death of singer's son