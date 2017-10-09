She is beautiful, athletic in structure and has that amazing smile that can light any room.

On this photo of the day, Ufuoma McDermott is letting everyone know she is taking good care of all that body and plans to remain sexy and young even as she shows off her athletic body in a tracksuit.

Ufuoma Mcdermott is one of Nigeria's finest actress to have graced the screens. She has been able to interpret any role with so much professionalism.

It would be recalled that Ufuoma Mcdermott on September 2017, lost her brother to an undisclosed kidney disease.

Ufuoma Mcdermott recently starred in the star-studded movie "The Woman" which has Omoni Oboli, Katherine Obiang, Anthony Manjoro, Kalu Ikeagwu, Femi Branch, Kate Henshaw and Gregory Ojeafua as co stars.