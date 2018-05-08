Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ufuoma Mcdermott is back in school

Photo Of The Day Ufuoma Mcdermott is back in school

Ufuoma Mcdermott takes a time out to pose for the camera as she returns to school.

Our beauty queen turned actor always graces the gram with lovely photos which makes the guys drool and the ladies admire.

On our photo of the day, Ufuoma Mcdermott looks all set for school as she takes the bold step of returning back to school to study the business of film. Even though she was going for classes, the photo caught our eyes.

Ufuoma Mcdermott isn't just a beauty queen and a very talented actor but a mother and wife of two amazing kids. The actress has been in the entertainment industry for over one decade and has become one of the most sought-after actors.

Back in April 2018, Ufuoma celebrated her 8th wedding anniversary with some really cute photos. The former beauty queen oozed of so much class and style.

During the December 2017, press briefing of her movie 'Christmas Is Coming,' Ufuoma Mcdermott said that sexual harassment, a scourge which must be removed, exists everywhere. There's no saying that it belongs to one sector or one group of people.

