Toolz visits Bakassi IDP camp in Maiduguri

Boko Haram has launched countless suicide bomb attacks in the city - major markets, mosques and motor parks are often the target of the bombings.

Tolu 'Toolz' Oniru

The boiling Borno State capital, Maiduguri is one of the places in the north east that many dread to visit, especially if they do not have to - this is due to the unpredictable activities of the terror group Boko Haram in the city.

But On-air personality Toolz Oniru-Demuren, who was motivated by by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, recently visited the Bakassi IDP camp in Maiduguri, and she shared her experience on Instagram.

She shared a video showing fun moments with the camp kids, who she described as "Spirited".

"Last year the British High Commissioner @PaulTArkwright challenged me to accompany his team on their next trip to visit an IDP camp. Today, I visited Maiduguri for the first time and met these spirited kids at the Bakassi I.D.P Camp. ❤❤ Thank you so much for the invitation!", Toolz captioned the video.

 

Boko Haram has launched countless suicide bomb attacks in the city - major markets, mosques and motor parks are often the target of the bombings because of the huge crowd these spots attract daily.

ALSO READ: A timeline of Boko Haram attacks in 2017

Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost in these attacks, and more people have had to live with the scars, physical and mentally, for life.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

