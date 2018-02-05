The ladies love the young rapper, LadiPoe

news

Ladipo Eso also known as LadiPoe was born and raised in Lagos where he had his early childhood. After his secondary school education, LadiPoe moved to the United States where he had his college education at North Carolina.

His music career began in Nigeria after he finished college and returned back home. He was introduced to Tec of the famous SDC by his mother who happened to be friends with Tec's mother.

From that point, LadiPoe's music career began to grow after he featured in their hit song 'Feel Alright' as he was seen as a member of SDC even though he wasn't.

On 28 February 2017, he got signed to Mavin Records. Signing with Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records signified a turning point in Poe’s career, but an even more significant one for the biggest record label in Africa – he became their first rap act.

As the newest addition to the Mavin roster, which includes superstar singers, Tiwa Savage, Dr Sid, Iyanya, D’Prince, Reekado Banks, Di’ja and Korede Bello, Poe is set to take Nigerian music to the next level – one witty lifeline at a time.