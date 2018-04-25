TBoss is our lady in magical red!

news

On today's edition of our female celebrities glowing in red, we have the gorgeous and delectable TBoss.

For every time we've put up a photo of a female celebrity wearing red, it has always looked beautiful but guys, we all know how TBoss makes any dress or colour look! Flawless! Great! Intimidating! Drop dead gorgeous!

We can go on and on about how TBoss aced this red outfit on our photo of the day as she not only brought her A-game but as usual, owned every bit of the photo shoot. If you take a close look at her Instagram page, you won't be able to pick your favourite from the numerous photos of her on this red outfit, we guess that's why she put all of them up.

During a recent chat with Pulse, TBoss revealed that a lot of people look up to her as their role model.

"Apart from the fact that I'm a boss? It could be the fact that there are a lot of people who look up to me, they want to do something, but they are not bold enough because of our society or religion. So, I'm that reason for them to think outside the box - "maybe I can do this," "maybe I can be me," "maybe I can have a nose ring.A lot of people look up to as a role model for being brave," she said.