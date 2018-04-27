Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Simi's Whatsapp chat with her mum is just hilarious

Simi Hilarious! Singer shares conversation with mum over J.Cole concert

We get to see another cute side of the relationship between Simi and her mother.

  • Published:
Simi play

Simi
Guys, you've got to read the hilarious chat conversation between Simi and her mum over J.Cole's concert.

We've always loved Simi's relationship with her mother which most times shows that they are indeed very close and most importantly, always share funny jokes and reactions to events.

Simi's latest episode with her mom was shared by the singer on her Twitter handle on Friday, April 27, 2018, where she shared a photoshopped chat conversation with her mum and captioned it with a quote and crying smileys.

 

"my mum is unmatchable," she tweeted. Lol! Simi's mum is so natural as we can all relate to her,  just like our typical African mum.

Simi play

Simi

(Instagram/SimplySimi)

 

The last time we got to see another funny conversation between Simi and her mother was back in March 2018, when they both had a funny conversation on Instagram and the award-winning singer threatened to block her on the social media platform.

Simi play

Simi

(Instagram/SymplySimi)

ALSO READ: Check out cute photos from Simi's holiday in Dubai

On March 20, 2018, Simi had posted a photo of herself on her Instagram page where she looked dashing as usually. Just as fans poured praises on her via the comment section, her mother too had something to say about the outfit.

"Please, bring this top for me. I want to use it to slay my husband," she wrote. Funny right? Well her daughter, Simi had a rather funny response to her mother's comment.

Simi play

Simi

(Instagram/SymplySimi)

 

"Mummy stay away from my Instagram. Stay away. I will block you," she wrote. This got a lot of fans and admirers laughing and enjoying the intimate relationship between these two.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

