Rosaline Meurer survives car crash

Rosaline Meurer has been involved in a car crash but has only scratches to prove this.

The actress shared photos from the scene of the crash, and the few injuries she sustained in the accident via her Snapchat account.

Although she did not go into the details of what might have caused the accident, she mentioned that the car had somersaulted, as she thanked God for preserving her life.

"God will flog you," actress Rosaline Meurer, tells her "enemies," upon coming out alive after her car somersaulted A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Oct 22, 2017 at 4:53am PDT

She also informed her enemies that "God would flog" them whenever they tried to still her life.

Muerer is one lucky lady to have survived the accident with only a few injuries.