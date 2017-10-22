Rosaline Meurer survives car crash

Rosaline Muerer mentioned that the car had somersaulted, as she thanked God for preserving her life.
The actress shared photos from the scene of the crash, and the few injuries she sustained in the accident via her Snapchat account.
She also informed her enemies that "God would flog" them whenever they tried to still her life.
Muerer is one lucky lady to have survived the accident with only a few injuries.