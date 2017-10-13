Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Press release clears Davido of hand in Tagbo's death

Davido Pop star releases press statement on Tagbo’s death

The pop singer dropped a statement today in a bid to clear himself of any criminal involvement in the death of Tagbo.

Davido and Tagbo



A press statement released through the legal representatives of Davido has cleared the singer of a criminal involvement in the death of his friend, Tagbo Umeike.

It was alleged that the deceased who passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2017, died in the vehicle of the pop star, but the new evidence confirms that to be false.

Davido, who was described to be embarrassed by various media reports linking him to the death of Umeike also released a CCTV footage that showed him as he departed from the "Shisha Room" where he last saw the deceased.

According to the press release, the Lagos State Police does not hold him responsible for the demise of Umeike who was reported to have been highly intoxicated before his passing.

ALSO READ: How singer lost 3 friends in one week

Actress, Caroline Danjuma, who confirmed that she was Umeike's girlfriend started an accusation on Instagram questioning the motives of Davido who seemed sad about the death of his friend. The aftermath of the incident saw him lose two other friends, Chime and DJ Olu who were reportedly found dead in the latter's vehicle.

 

Punch News reported that the pair died of drugs overdose which caused them discharge blood from their mouths and noses.

