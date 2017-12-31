Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Odunlade Adekola is a year older today!

  Published:
Odunlade Adekola play

Odunlade Adekola

(Instagram/OdunladeAdekola)
Odunlade Adekola is a year older today, December 31.

ALSO READ: Odunlade Adekola, the hilarious 'King of Memes' actor

Odunlade Adekola turns a year older play

Odunlade Adekola turns a year older

(instagram)

 

Sharing picture collages of himself while cutting his extravagant cakes and another of those who were around to celebrate with him, he captioned one of the posts:

"I am so much happy. As you celebrate me, the whole world will celebrate your glory with you in JESUS name. Happy birthday to your boy!"

Odunlade made his debut into acting in 1996, the same year he joined the Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts practitioners.

Odunlade Adekola turns a year older play

Odunlade Adekola turns a year older

(instagram)

 

He has however gone to act and produce so many movies over the years.

In April 2014, he won the Africa Movie Academy Award, emerging as the 'Best Actor of the Year'. In December 2015, he marked his entrance into the Nigerian music industry.

Odunlade is known for his funny expressions and interpretations of roles in movies which have earned him the position as one of the most sought-after actors.

Odunlade Adekola is all shades of smart play

Odunlade Adekola is all shades of smart

(Instagram/OduladeAdekola)

 

ALSO READ: Odunlade Adekola always set for a meme

Odunlade sure has come a long way and this new milestone makes it even better.

Happy birthday to him!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

