Odunlade Adekola is a year older today, December 31.

The Nollywood actor and one of our favourite meme face took to social media to share photos from his birthday celebrations.

Sharing picture collages of himself while cutting his extravagant cakes and another of those who were around to celebrate with him, he captioned one of the posts:

"I am so much happy. As you celebrate me, the whole world will celebrate your glory with you in JESUS name. Happy birthday to your boy!"

Odunlade made his debut into acting in 1996, the same year he joined the Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts practitioners.

He has however gone to act and produce so many movies over the years.

In April 2014, he won the Africa Movie Academy Award, emerging as the 'Best Actor of the Year'. In December 2015, he marked his entrance into the Nigerian music industry.

Odunlade is known for his funny expressions and interpretations of roles in movies which have earned him the position as one of the most sought-after actors.

Odunlade sure has come a long way and this new milestone makes it even better.

Happy birthday to him!