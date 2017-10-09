Mondays are usually very serious, so let's tone the seriousness down with our funny man crush, Odunlade Adekola.

Odunlade Adekola was born on December 31, 1978, is a Nigerian actor, singer, filmmaker, producer and director.

He however debuted into acting in 1996, the same year he joined the Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts practitioners . He has however gone to act and produce so many movies over the years.

In April 2014, he won the Africa Movie Academy Award, emerging as the 'Best Actor of the Year'. In December 2015, he marked his entrance into the Nigerian music industry.

Odunlade Adekola is one hilarious and spontaneous actor. In the Nigerian social media cycle, he is known as the "King of Memes," because of his popularity and the kind of weird faces he makes.