#ManCrushMonday :  Odunlade Adekola, the hilarious 'King of Memes' actor

Odunlade Adekola is one of Nigeria's most talented and funniest actors.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Odulade Adekola looking dapper play

Odulade Adekola looking dapper

(Instagram/OduladeAdekola)
Mondays are usually very serious, so let's tone the seriousness down with our funny man crush, Odunlade Adekola.

Odunlade Adekola is all shades of smart play

Odunlade Adekola is all shades of smart

(Instagram/OduladeAdekola)
 

Odunlade Adekola was born on December 31, 1978, is a Nigerian actor, singer, filmmaker, producer and director.

He however debuted into acting in 1996, the same year he joined the Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts practitioners . He has however gone to act and produce so many movies over the years. 

Hilarious Odunlade Adekola play

Hilarious Odunlade Adekola

(Instagram/OduladeAdekola)

 

In April 2014, he won the Africa Movie Academy Award, emerging as the 'Best Actor of the Year'. In December 2015, he marked his entrance into the Nigerian music industry.

Odunlade Adekola making one of his "memes" face play

Odunlade Adekola making one of his "memes" face

(Instagram/ OdunladeAdekola)

 

Odunlade Adekola is one hilarious and spontaneous actor. In the Nigerian social media cycle, he is known as the "King of Memes," because of his popularity and the kind of weird faces he makes.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

