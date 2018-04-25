Korede Bello denies rumours that he bought his school result

news

Korede Bello has come out to refute the claims that the bought his result from the Nigeria Institute of Journalism.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, where he laid to rest the insinuation that he bought his result. He also went on to reveal the main reason he finished school was to be a light for a lot of young Nigerians.

"I initially didn’t want to post this for many reasons but I was wrong on all counts. I’d be doing millions of young people and my peers a disservice by not boldly putting it out there that impossiblity is a myth; you can be Talented and Distinguished; Famous and Dignified; Celebrated and Educated; that you can be a MEGA SUPERSTAR with a MEGA SUPER VISION. For this, I am grateful to God. The main reason I endured to the finish line was because I needed to push myself and also to be a light for a lot of young Nigerians who think you cannot be an established Artiste and still achieve academic excellence. I endured because #MyPeople needed a role model.

"A few days before I got signed I was still looking for tuition fees, so I understand the experience that some of you go through. But just as HE came through for me, HE’ll come through for you. No, it wasn’t easy but it was worth it. I was graced and I'm grateful. And no, I didn’t buy my result but I paid for it through hard work, commitment, and sacrifice (time and music). You can too. I believe in you, I believe in us ✊ ✊ ✊ #DistinguishedNigerianYouths #NigerianInstituteOfJournalism#MassCommGraduate #Godwin," he explained.

ALSO READ: Korede Bello goes horse riding with son of Emir of Kano

Korede Bello graduates from Nigeria Institute of Journalism

Korede Bello was among the 1,341 graduands of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism who scaled through the rigorous years in school. The event which took place at the institute located in the Ogba area of Lagos on Friday, April 20, 2018, saw the Mavin music graduating as best in Editorial writing.

While only seven students from the institution graduated with a distinction, Korede Bello surprised his fans as a brilliant mind when his name was revealed as one of the students.