news

In his very own Kanye West style, the rapper has stated that slavery was a choice for blacks all over the world.

The controversial rapper reportedly stormed the TMZ newsroom to make his declaration on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

ALSO READ: Rapper is talking about his 2016 meltdown

This was shortly before the release of his interview with Charlemagne The God , where he addressed topics such as his 2016 public meltdown and the resulting cancellation of many of his Saint Pablo tour dates , his relationship/beef with Jay-Z, how he started identifying as a Donald Trump supporter as well as what former US president, Barack Obama, did to hurt his feelings.

He said, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally in prison.

"I like the word ‘prison’ because ‘slavery’ goes too direct to the idea of blacks. Slavery is to blacks as the Holocaust is to Jews. Prison is something that unites as one race, blacks and whites, that we’re the human race.”

TMZ reports that Kanye later addressed the newsroom, asking if they thought he was a free thinker and in response, One Van from TMZ, says, “I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything.”

ALSO READ: Rapper opens up on Kanye West beef

Van then goes on to elaborate on his opinions which reportedly leaves Kanye apologetically walking over to his desk.

At this point, Kanye's statements and behaviour fail to surprise. Watch the clip below and tell us if you agree that Kanye is a free thinker.