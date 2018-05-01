Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kanye West storms TMZ office, elaborates on free thinking

Kanye West "Slavery was a choice" - rapper says

The controversial rapper reportedly stormed the TMZ newsroom to make his declaration on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

  • Published:
Kanye West play

Kanye West

(Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In his very own Kanye West style, the rapper has stated that slavery was a choice for blacks all over the world.

The controversial rapper reportedly stormed the TMZ newsroom to make his declaration on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

ALSO READ: Rapper is talking about his 2016 meltdown

Kanye West play

Kanye West

(Pinterest)

 

This was shortly before the release of his interview with Charlemagne The God, where he addressed topics such as his 2016 public meltdown and the resulting cancellation of many of his Saint Pablo tour dates, his relationship/beef with Jay-Z, how he started identifying as a Donald Trump supporter as well as what former US president, Barack Obama, did to hurt his feelings.

He said, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally in prison.

"I like the word ‘prison’ because ‘slavery’ goes too direct to the idea of blacks. Slavery is to blacks as the Holocaust is to Jews. Prison is something that unites as one race, blacks and whites, that we’re the human race.”

Adidas produces Kanye West's Yeezy shoe line. play

Adidas produces Kanye West's Yeezy shoe line.

(AP/Scott Roth)

 

TMZ reports that Kanye later addressed the newsroom, asking if they thought he was a free thinker and in response, One Van from TMZ, says, “I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything.”

ALSO READ: Rapper opens up on Kanye West beef

Van then goes on to elaborate on his opinions which reportedly leaves Kanye apologetically walking over to his desk.

At this point, Kanye's statements and behaviour fail to surprise. Watch the clip below and tell us if you agree that Kanye is a free thinker.

Kanye West Stirs Up TMZ Newsroom Over Trump, Slavery, Free Thought | TMZ
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Davido Singer gifts Chioma with Porsche as she turns 23bullet
2 Davido Take a look at all the women involved in singer's lifebullet
3 Tobi Ex-BBNaija star says he would kill Cee C, Nina, marry Alexbullet

Related Articles

Kanye West Rapper is talking about his 2016 meltdown. Here's what you need to know
Kanye West Rapper and President Trump exchange complimentary tweets
Kim Kardashian Check out cute photo of reality star with family on a private jet
Kim Kardashian It's another topless photo from the reality T.V. star
Kim Kardashian Check out 1st cute photo of the reality star and her entire family
Kim Kardashian Reality star shares another steamy bathroom selfie
Grammy Awards 9 African musicians who have won the prestigious award
The Kardashians Machete brandishing woman directs life threatening remarks at TV stars
Kim Kardashian Saint West hospitalised with Pneumonia
Kim Kardashian Reality TV star shuns 3rd child surrogacy gossip

Celebrities

Kanye West with Charlemagne
Kanye West Rapper is talking about his 2016 meltdown. Here's what you need to know
Davido buys a Porsche for his girlfriend Chioma
Davido Peter Okoye, Don Jazzy react to singer's expensive birthday gift to girlfriend (Video)
Avicii
Avicii Disc Jockey reportedly committed suicide with broken glass!
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'O Actress shares photos of her experience as she visits Nigeria