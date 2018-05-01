news

Kanye West has shared the almost two-hour clip of his recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

In the video clip, the rapper discusses his 2016 public meltdown and the resulting cancellation of many of his Saint Pablo tour dates , his relationship/beef with Jay-Z, how he started identifying as a Donald Trump supporter as well as what former US president, Barack Obama, did to hurt his feelings.

ALSO READ: Rapper goes on another epic Twitter meltdown

Here's a brief summary of all the essentials!

When asked what caused his mental break down , Kanye had this to say, “Fear, stress, being controlled, manipulation….Like being a pawn in a chess piece of life.

"The concept of competition, and being in competition with so many elements at one time….To put that same amount of work into a piece of work [The Life of Pablo] and you’re expecting it to come out like Graduation where really everything is playing on the radio, it’s frustrating.

"And really since the Taylor Swift moment, it’s never been the same, that connection with radio. Whatever powers that be, it was much harder after that….the radio element was just one of the factors.

"There’s like, the situation with my wife in Paris and all the elements of like, you’re feeling helpless.”

As you well know, Kanye had to seek help for his break down . Speaking of therapy that helped him get past his meltdown, he said, “Nah, I use the world as my therapist. Anyone I talk to is my therapist. I will pull them into the conversation of what I’m feeling at that point and get their perspective.

"Sometimes they’ll be like, ‘damn I’m talking to Ye, I’m not expecting to talk about this.’ You know, I’ll talk through things, and I put that as advice to people: use people around you as your therapist, cause they probably know more about you. Like a therapist does a crash course in Ye and then comes and is like, ‘I wanna give you some advice,’ and I’m not saying that therapists are bad, I’m just saying that I like just talking to acquaintances, friends, family, and you know, I keep them on the phone for 45 minutes at a time talking through things, so it’s kind narcissistic, talking about my problems, using their energy, even like, them being a sounding board, and talking through it.”

On being in the hospital, Kanye said, "I hit the glass ceiling, you ever saw a bird fly into a window. They don’t know it’s glass. When I hit the hospital that was a bird flying into a window. I could’ve not made it out of there but I survived.

"I’m happy it happened, I’m happy to have gone to the other side and came back. I want to point out the moment you’re in the hospital bed and you’re next to your friend and you tell them don’t leave my side and they put you inside of an elevator and take your friends away from you that was the scariest moment of my life. I thought I was going to get killed."

Kanye says he lost his confidence in the hospital after his breakdown and here's why.

“I never had the empathy for people who lacked confidence. I had so much of it, I didn’t know what it was like to be without it….It just wasn’t Black Panther, Superman level confidence. It was just, placed into the simulation….I wouldn’t speak up…Maybe a doctor could give an explanation.”

Meanwhile, it's no longer news that there are some unresolved issues between Kanye and Jay Z. Speaking of their personal relationship, Kanye said, “My issues with Jay just came down to information. I’m super hungry for information. I need information more than validation, more than finance…..Actually, the money [referenced in “KILL JAY-Z”] he got from Live Nation. It was a touring deal. But the fact that it was worded that it came from him. I’m a very loyal, emotional, artist person. That made me feel that I owed more than just the money itself, that it came from him.”

ALSO READ: Rapper's SNL audio meltdown, leaked

Part of the reason for the rappers' fall out stemmed from Kanye's referral to Jay-Z's family in one of his many 2016 rants.

When asked if he had gone too far when he brought Jay-Z's family into the mix , he said, “Depends on how you look at it. If we’re brothers, then it’s my family too. If we’re business associates, then it’s too far. If it’s family, you’re not gonna miss a wedding.”

Just in case you are feeling like you missed something, watch the whole interview below.