Gideon Okeke holds his traditional marriage with fiancée

Gideon Okeke is officially a married man as he has held his traditional marriage rites with fiancée, Chidera.

  • Published:
Gideon Okeke and wife, Chidera play

Gideon Okeke and wife, Chidera

(Instagram/GideonOkeke.ng)
Gideon Okeke is off the bachelor's market as he has held his traditional marriage with fiancée, Chidera.

The charming actor took to his Instagram page on Sunday, April 22, 2018, where he announced the good news. It would surprise you to know that the event which was a private affair was attended by just close friends and family members.

From the photos released by the actor, he looked happy with this latest move and so was his new bride. He went on to caption one of the photos in his Igbo dialect.

 

"Anyi ebulu go mmanya bata Umubele Awka. Otokwaa gi I chiaaa," he wrote. Which in English means "We've carried wine to Umubele Awka, if it makes you happy, you laugh."

Thank You Jesus.

A post shared by Gideon Okeke (@gideonokeke.ng) on

 

Congratulations to Gideon Okeke and his new bride as they take on this new journey of marriage. The list of celebrities who have decided to leave the bachelorhood keeps increasing by the day as we can remember how a lot of celebrities tied the knot in 2017.

  play

 

From Daniel K Daniel, he tied the knot with bride, Tina, in an awesome white wedding organized in Lagos today, November 18, 2017.

Daniel K. Daniel and Tina wed in style play

Daniel K. Daniel and Tina wed in style

(DanielKDaniel)

 

This is following a traditional ceremony earlier held in Anambra, eastern Nigeria. It was all thrills and an abundance of excitement for guests who attended the event which had gathered quite an amount of buzz prior to the occasion.

Oritsefemi's wife replies critic on ex-prostitute allegations play

Oritsefemi and wife, Nabila

 

Then we won't forget in hurry the wedding of Oritsefemi and his wife, Nabila Fash which took place in Lagos and was well attended by A-list celebrities.

