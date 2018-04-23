Gideon Okeke holds his traditional marriage with fiancée

news

Gideon Okeke is off the bachelor's market as he has held his traditional marriage with fiancée, Chidera.

The charming actor took to his Instagram page on Sunday, April 22, 2018, where he announced the good news. It would surprise you to know that the event which was a private affair was attended by just close friends and family members.

From the photos released by the actor, he looked happy with this latest move and so was his new bride. He went on to caption one of the photos in his Igbo dialect.

"Anyi ebulu go mmanya bata Umubele Awka. Otokwaa gi I chiaaa," he wrote. Which in English means "We've carried wine to Umubele Awka, if it makes you happy, you laugh."

Thank You Jesus. A post shared by Gideon Okeke (@gideonokeke.ng) on Apr 22, 2018 at 1:23pm PDT

Congratulations to Gideon Okeke and his new bride as they take on this new journey of marriage. The list of celebrities who have decided to leave the bachelorhood keeps increasing by the day as we can remember how a lot of celebrities tied the knot in 2017.

ALSO READ: 10 sexy photos of Damilola Adegbite that would give you the chills

From Daniel K Daniel, he tied the knot with bride, Tina, in an awesome white wedding organized in Lagos today, November 18, 2017.

This is following a traditional ceremony earlier held in Anambra, eastern Nigeria. It was all thrills and an abundance of excitement for guests who attended the event which had gathered quite an amount of buzz prior to the occasion.